"He seems to be doing a lot of talking on Twitter"- Tom Aspinall gives his take on Jon Jones at Heavyweight

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall opened up about his thoughts on Jon Jones and how he feels the former 205lb champion would fare in the heavyweight division.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Hall-of-Famer's future in the sport and rumors suggest he wants to make a move up in weight class. Reports indicate money disputes have kept him away from the Octagon, giving him time to naturally move up to the 265lb division.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Tom Aspinall gave his opinion on why he believes Jones' move up to heavyweight hasn't materialized, saying:

"He seems to be doing a lot of talking on Twitter, but there doesn't seem to be any action behind it at the moment. I don't know why that is, I don't know if it's money issues or contract issues or whatever, but for some reason, it just doesn't seem to be happening. "

The Brit then went on to insist that he would love to see the arguable best UFC fighter of all time compete in his division, though he doesn't know how well the 34-year-old will perform with the added weight.

"I would love to see Jon Jones at heavyweight. I would be so interested to see [it], especially because in his last couple of fights, he's not looked amazing. So I would like to see how he looks with a little bit of extra weight on his frame... I'd be very interested as a heavyweight myself."

Aspinall is set to feature in his first ever UFC main event when he welcomes Alexander Volkov to the O2 Arena in London, England, this weekend. A win here would see the 28-year-old win his fifth consecutive fight with the promotion and spearhead him up the rankings towards a shot at Francis Ngannou.

Check out what Tom Aspinall had to say in the video below.

Who will Jon Jones face at heavyweight?

Originally, Jon Jones had his eyes set on an instant title shot, but it is now expected that a matchup between himself and Stipe Miocic could be next up.

Both fighters seem happy to face one another as opposed to fighting for the title, and the winner of the greatest light heavyweight versus the greatest heavyweight of all time will surely be gifted a shot at UFC gold.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

A handful of 265ers will be hoping to get their hands on Jon Jones if he makes the jump up in weight, so the former Jackson-Wink student will have no shortage of challengers upon his return.

