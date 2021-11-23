'Don't be scared homie' - Tony Ferguson challenges Nate Diaz to a fight

Tony Ferguson wants Nate Diaz for his next fight. 'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to call out the Stockton native and urge UFC president Dana White to book the matchup.

Ferguson tweeted:

"You Rollin’ That Sh*t Or Am I? Don’t Be Scared Homie Take The Fight @NateDiaz209 #Blazin’ Trails @ufc @danawhite Make It Happen #ThePeoplesChamp One. 2022 # Road2Gold"

Back in October, Diaz seemingly hinted at a potential meeting with Ferguson inside the octagon in a cryptic tweet.

Both Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson are seemingly willing to fight one another, but UFC President Dana White has previously made it clear that the promotion is not willing to book that fight yet. While admitting that he is currently working on Diaz's next fight, White revealed that Ferguson is not among those who have been shortlisted as potential opponents for him.

At the UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference, Dana White said:

"Yeah, he's got one more fight. We're working on a fight for him. Tony wasn't one of those guys we were working on but we're working on a fight for Nate now. He's got one fight left."

However, that stance could now change as Ferguson has responded to Diaz and it's a very marketable matchup for the promotion.

Watch Dana White give his thoughts on a potential Diaz-Ferguson bout below:

Does a Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz matchup make sense?

Fans would love to see Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson lock horns inside the octagon and it will definitely attract a lot of eyeballs. Both Diaz and Ferguson are currently suffering from a slump in form and are coming off consecutive losses inside the octagon.

With this being the last fight on Diaz's contract should he not choose to extend it, he would love to go out with a bang against a fellow future hall-of-famer like Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson must win his next fight in order to stay relevant in the UFC lightweight division. Will fighting Diaz at welterweight help his goal of fighting for the title? Not really. However, a win over someone like Diaz could help him revive some of that aura he lost in his last three losses.

