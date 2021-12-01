"Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My B****" - Tony Ferguson blasts Khamzat Chimaev for saying he represents USA

Tony Ferguson has taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev after ‘The Chechen Wolf’ claimed that he represents the USA. ‘El Cucuy’ drew parallels between Chimaev and the latter’s fellow Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson highlighted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s past issues with weight cuts and asserted that Khamzat Chimaev, too, can’t make weight.

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Twitter to call out Colby Covington. Chimaev jibed at ‘Chaos’ – who’s known to proudly represent the United States of America. 'Borz' joked that he, not Covington, represents the USA. Chimaev stated:

“you do not represent USA i represent USA you represent cowardice”

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️

Tony Ferguson – who’s time and again represented his Mexican-American heritage on the global MMA stage – inserted himself into the Chimaev-Covington feud. Ferguson tweeted:

“The F**k You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib. Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My B**ch. Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? #Merica’MF -CSO-“

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @KChimaev The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib 💯 Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch 🎩 Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @KChimaev The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib 💯 Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch 🎩 Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/VVDgmRm1yE

Nurmagomedov missed weight once in his MMA career – weighing in at 158.5 pounds ahead of his UFC 160 lightweight bout vs. Abel Trujillo. During his time as a professional MMA fighter, ‘The Eagle’ competed in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t missed weight in his MMA career. Chimaev has competed at welterweight and middleweight over the course of his professional MMA journey.

The consensus is Tony Ferguson is alluding to Khamzat Chimaev’s weigh-in before his most recent fight. Chimaev beat Li Jingliang via first-round submission at UFC 267 in October of this year.

And although Khamzat Chimaev weighed in under the 171-pound non-title bout welterweight limit for the fight, he was accused of leaning on the towel held in front of him to weigh lighter on the scales. Chimaev subsequently denied these allegations.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife TOWELGATE II? Controversy in Abu Dhabi after Khamzat Chimaev fluctuates five pounds during his second weigh-in. Did he hold the towel? TOWELGATE II? Controversy in Abu Dhabi after Khamzat Chimaev fluctuates five pounds during his second weigh-in. Did he hold the towel? https://t.co/UNu8fZCu9E

Tony Ferguson is on the comeback trail, while Khamzat Chimaev is on the cusp of a UFC welterweight title shot

While the dream matchup between Tony Ferguson and the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov fell apart on five separate occasions, their rivalry remains as intense as ever. Ferguson has consistently maintained he's open to fight Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, the Russian fighter has emphasized he doesn’t intend to compete in MMA again.

‘El Cucuy’ hopes to regain winning form and recover from his recent three-fight losing streak. Conversely, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on UFC gold. Many believe Chimaev is one win from a UFC welterweight title shot.

Considering Tony Ferguson has competed as a welterweight, it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to move up to 170 pounds and fight Khamzat Chimaev. Presently, neither Ferguson’s nor Chimaev’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been revealed.

