Tyron Woodley offers $5,000 to anyone who makes the best meme on his loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has asserted that he’ll pay $5,000 to anyone who makes the best meme on his loss to Jake Paul. Woodley has fought ‘The Problem Child’ twice in the sport of professional boxing, losing via split decision in August and then via knockout on December 18th.

Despite the shocking defeat, Woodley is seemingly as optimistic as ever. The former UFC welterweight champion took to Instagram to post a message that read as follows:

“They thought a lesson would make me quit. That sh** made me laugh. I been here before. #BounceBack #Elastic But y'all real funny wit the memes. some of that sh** i gotta laugh at myself. People talented at photoshop and editing. Might as well get paid for it. Here you go. 5 Bands to the funniest video/pic."

"Rules below: 1) Must Use Multi layered post 2) First slide your meme/Second slide must show you following me 3) Yeah i'm not giving you 5 bands to let you drill me and not follow me FOH. Tag me so i see it. 4) Promise to do good with some of it. That's it. Ready set Go”

Furthermore, during the post-fight press conference, Tyron Woodley emphasized that he isn’t going to let the knockout loss against Jake Paul derail his plans. ‘The Chosen One’ indicated that he still intends to fight 4 times in 2022.

Jake Paul issued a warning to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after his terrifying KO win over Tyron Woodley

During his in-ring interview with Ariel Helwani after spectacularly knocking out Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul labeled Tommy Fury “a b**ch” for pulling out of their fight. ‘The Problem Child’ also praised Woodley for replacing Fury on short notice. Paul proceeded to call out UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as his next opponents. He stated:

“Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y’all are some b**ches for leaving this arena ‘cause I know you don’t want that sh**. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Just get out of your contract with Daddy Dana [UFC president Dana White], and I’m gonna f**k them up too!”

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s respective next opponents and comeback dates are likely to be revealed later in 2022. Intriguingly, Jorge Masvidal later put forth a video, calling out Paul for an MMA fight in the UFC.

