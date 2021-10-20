"He can definitely be a better coach than he is a fighter" - Usman Nurmagomedov comments on the coaching career of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin and longtime training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has asserted that Khabib could be even better as a coach than he was as a fighter.

The 23-year-old answered multiple questions during a media scrum ahead of his upcoming Bellator 269 fight. Upon being asked whether he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could do better as a coach than he did as a fighter, Usman stated the following via a translator:

“Yeah, I believe that Khabib can definitely take that path. And whatever he’s putting his mind to, usually and normally, he achieves that. And in this case, I believe that he can definitely be a better coach than he is a fighter.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever competed in the sport of mixed martial arts. ‘The Eagle’ retired as the reigning UFC lightweight champion with an undefeated professional MMA record of 29 wins and 0 losses.

He now appears to have successfully transitioned to the next phase of his life, thriving as a retired fighter. Nurmagomedov has been hailed by many as a thorough professional courtesy of his work in multiple business ventures.

He also works as a part-time coach, training his friends and teammates at American Kickboxing Academy and Dagestan. His time spent coaching has seemingly earned him even more respect from up-and-coming fighters like his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov.

Rising stars like Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev look to follow in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friends, such as top-tier UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev and his cousins such as Usman Nurmagomedov, aim to replicate Khabib’s success in their respective careers.

Makhachev is set to face Dan Hooker at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021. A win over Hooker could earn him a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Meanwhile, Usman Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face Patrik Pietilä in a 160-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 269 on October 23rd, 2021.

‘Coach’ Khabib Nurmagomedov has been helping both fighters mentioned above as a member of their coaching staff. ‘The Eagle’ has had a great year as a coach thus far, and it’d be safe to say that he’s expecting them to put on dominant performances in their upcoming fights.

