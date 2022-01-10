Watch: Amanda Nunes hilariously falls over carrying her daughter Raegan as wife Nina looks on

Amanda Nunes' wife Nina Nunes recently took to social media to share a hilarious video.

In the clip, the UFC women's featherweight champion can be seen stepping out of her house while holding their daughter Raegan. Nunes soon found herself flat on the ground after sitting on what appears to be a shoe rack.

The rack crumbled under the weight of Amanda and Raegan, resulting in their fall. The Nunes' security camera caught the entire ordeal on film. In the caption, Nina stated that Raegan was unhurt. However, she could not say the same about Amanda, quipping about an injury to her backside.

"Raegan was not injured in the making of this video. Amanda’s ass may hurt a little. Also, I have probably watched this 1000 times."

In the aftermath of the incident, Amanda and Nina shared pictures of the injuries the Brazilian sustained from the fall on their respective Instagram stories.

Amanda Nunes' Instagram story (left) & Nina Nunes' Instagram story [Image Credits- @amanda_leoa and @ninaansaroff on Instagram]

What's next for Amanda Nunes?

Amanda Nunes is currently coming off one of the biggest upset losses in the UFC against Julianna Pena.

Nunes went into the fight against Pena at UFC 269 as the overwhelming favorite. However, 'The Lioness' suffered a shocking second-round submission loss after Pena got on her back and applied a choke.

With the defeat, Nunes' 12-fight winning streak was ended. She was also forced to part ways with the UFC women's bantamweight title.

However, Nunes is gunning for an opportunity to reclaim her position at the top of the 135-pound division. She took to social media in the wake of her loss to announce her plans to come back stronger.

"You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever. [Lion emoji] [Dana White]"

The prospect of a rematch between Nunes and Pena has left UFC president Dana White extremely excited. We can safely expect that clash to take place at some point in 2022.

