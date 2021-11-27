Watch: Daniel Cormier shares hilarious throwback video of him unleashing pro wrestling moves against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier have forever shared an extremely jovial relationship. 'DC' recently offered fans all over the world a glimpse of the same as he shared a video of himself practicing pro-wrestling moves on the Dagestani phenom.

In a recent post on social media, Daniel Cormier shared an old clip from his American Kickboxing Academy days where he trained with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Abubakr Nurmagomedov, and more.

Daniel Cormier was seen sporting a mask resembling a luchador mask that is popularly seen in Mexican pro-wrestling circles. On a global scale, this accessory has been immortalized by the likes of Rey Mysterio and Sin Cara.

With the video, Daniel Cormier harked back to his good old days of training under the watchful eye of Javier Mendez at the American Kickboxing Academy with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier would frequently compete in friendly grappling matches

Social media is rife with videos of 'The Eagle' and 'DC' competing against each other in what can only barely be regarded as friendly grappling, considering the competitive spirit that both fighters shared.

Although Daniel Comrier had a clear upper hand when it came to their walk-around weight, Khabib Nurmagomedov never backed away from a challenge. What's more, he frequently tried to force 'DC' to tap out.

Regardless of their competitive streak on the training mats, both Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov have frequently lauded each other for the skills that the other has displayed while tussling with each other.

“He’s just a beast man. You felt it, I felt it — when I grab a guy that fights at 155 and I go, ‘man, he feels strong,’ it’s crazy. That should not happen. He should not feel strong to me whenever I grab him, but he is,” exclaimed Daniel Cormier. (h/t: Real Quick with Mike Swick)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently enjoying retired life, managing his own fighting promotion, 'Eagle FC'. What's more, the Dagestani phenom is frequently seen in his teammates' corners, advising and encouraging them through their training camps.

