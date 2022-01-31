Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction to Islam Mamedov escaping Benson Henderson's submission attempt at Bellator 273

Islam Mamedov was recently cornered by Khabib Nurmagomedov during his lightweight clash against Benson Henderson at Bellator 273. 'The Eagle' was seen supporting his teammate and compatriot extremely passionately, especially when he was caught in a tight choke.

The dying seconds of the first frame saw 'Smooth' attempt a guillotine. However, Mamedov managed to wriggle out of Henderson's clutches, prompting a passionate roar from Khabib.

In a video circling on social media, the former UFC lightweight champion can be seen reacting to Mamedov escaping Henderson's submission attempt.

At the end of their three-round lightweight bout, Henderson was awarded a split decision victory. In doing so, the American snapped Mamedov's 20-fight unbeaten streak.

Mamedov accumulated those wins over the course of 12 years. His previous loss came way back in July 2009. In his second professional fight against Alexander Sarnavskiy, he fell to a first-round KO.

At the other end of the spectrum, the win marked Henderson's first win since September 2019, shattering the longest losing streak of his career.

Jake Paul's team address rumors of Khabib Nurmagomedov sending him a contract

After Khabib Nurmagomedov made headlines with Eagle FC's United States debut, he revealed that his team had extended Jake Paul an offer to compete in MMA under the promotional banner of his promotion.

However, it seems like Paul's camp is yet to receive any such offer. Most Valuable Promotions took to social media to reveal that they had received a number of offers for Jake Paul's foray into MMA, Eagle FC was not one of them.

"MVP has receivied multple offers for Mr. Paul to enter MMA. Eagle is not one of them as of today."

Jake Paul previously revealed he was open to fighting in Eagle FC under one condition. He took to Twitter to declare that he would fight for Khabib's promotion only if the former UFC lightweight champion would agree to compete as his first opponent.

"deal. only if I fight you first."

