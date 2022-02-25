Watch: Official trailer of Michael Bisping's new documentary is released

DocBusters has released the official trailer for Michael Bisping's upcoming documentary, 'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story'. The documentary will be available to rent and own on March 21.

Watch the official trailer below:

michael @bisping Official trailer for the @BispingDoc Released next month. Huge thank you to all who helped. Official trailer for the @BispingDoc Released next month. Huge thank you to all who helped. https://t.co/RK63kVRFg3

The trailer lets Bisping fans get a glimpse of what to expect from the thrilling life story of 'The Count'. The two-minute clip reveals interviews from some of the most significant people in Bisping's career and personal life. Among them are UFC president Dana White and Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel.

'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story' will take viewers way back to when Bisping was left blinded in his left eye following a brutal knockout loss to Vitor Belfort in 2013. Another thing to watch out for are the exclusive cuts from former UFC champions Rashad Evans, Georges St-Pierre and even Luke Rockhold.

Michael Bisping has no plans of making a return to fighting

Bisping's final two years in the UFC were ultimately the highlight of his career. After a devastating submission loss to Luke Rockhold in 2014, 'The Count' bounced back and won three fights in a row.

Following back-to-back wins over C.B. Dolloway and Thales Leites, Bisping outpointed former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva. This served as his launch pad to a life-changing title fight at UFC 199.

The Brit was called up to replace Chris Weidman in a rematch against Rockhold on less than a month's notice. Many believed he wouldn't stand a chance against the-then titleholder. However, 'The Count' shockingly knocked Rockhold out in the very first round to become the UFC middleweight champion. He went on to defend his title against his old foe Dan Henderson before eventually being dethroned by Georges St-Pierre in 2017.

Another eye injury prompted BIsping to call it a career in 2018. He became a UFC Hall of Famer the year after and found a new lease of life in commentating. As for a possible comeback, the 42-year-old insists there's no chance, as he's loving his new job these days. In an interview with MMA Junkie last year, Bisping said:

“A lot of people say to me all the time, ‘Do you miss fighting?’ And the honest answer is 'No, I don’t.' Of course I do now and again, and the money was always nice. But I’m still involved with the sport now. (Recently) I was there. I was commentating the fights and a lot of time I get to step in the octagon – when things are back to normal – and interview the fighters. I’m a part of the show, and it’s because of commentating, and that’s why I don’t miss it. I love doing that. The compensation is great, as well, and it keeps me involved in the sport that I’m truly passionate about.”

Watch Bisping talk about his career below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak