Watch: Unedited 13 minute chilling footage of Jon Jones being arrested for domestic violence in Las Vegas

An uncut and unedited version of Jon Jones' infamous arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada has surfaced on the internet.

In a 13-minute video obtained by MMA Fighting, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were seen searching for Jones at Ceasar's Palace in response to a domestic violence report. Later on, they left the casino's premises and found the former UFC champion crossing the street.

Jones, who was clearly intoxicated, was initially calm as he asked the officers why he was being arrested. However, the MMA superstar's demeanor quickly changed when he blamed the officers for ruining his night.

"Why are you doing this?" Jones asked in the video. "This is so humiliating. I got the Hall of Fame tonight, and then you’re gonna put me on this by walking down the street."

Jones then became agitated and decided to hurl insults at one officer he referred to as a "nerd." He also accused the officers of racial profiling, insisting he was only being arrested because he was "big and black."

Things took a turn for the worse when 'Bones' became more distressed and decided to smash his head into the hood of the police vehicle, leaving a dent. At that point, the officers placed him inside the vehicle.

Watch the unedited version of Jon Jones' arrest:

The 34-year-old was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, felony injury and tampering with a vehicle, marking this his fourth run-in with the law. 'Bones' pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run charge back in September 2015.

The UFC star was also arrested on DWI charges in May 2012 and March 2021, pleading guilty to both those counts.

Jon Jones reveals his fiancee Jessie Moses has left him

Jon Jones has had a rough week. Hours after footage of his arrest went viral, the former UFC pound-for-pound king took to Twitter to announce that his fiancee, Jessie Moses, had left him. The New York native wrote:

"My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like s***."

Clint MacLean @DieHardMMAPod Nice timing after my "by nice fighter-hate" speech this morning.... Jon Jones has proven time and time again to be an awful person. Im just happy his girl and hopefully his kids got out of there. Abusers are the scum of the earth. Nice timing after my "by nice fighter-hate" speech this morning.... Jon Jones has proven time and time again to be an awful person. Im just happy his girl and hopefully his kids got out of there. Abusers are the scum of the earth. https://t.co/Y9sWgVIfFA

Jones and Moses had been together for almost 20 years and appeared to have made up following the incident. However, Jones revealed that Moses left him two months ago and recently finalized she wouldn’t be coming back.

