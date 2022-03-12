"We loved him" - Jake Paul reacts to Brock Lesnar appreciating him and Logan Paul

Jake Paul is happy to hear that Brock Lesnar acknowledges what he and his brother, Logan, bring to the sport.

Lesnar raved about the Paul brothers in his recent interview with The New York Post. The former UFC heavyweight champion believes the two social media stars are doing a tremendous job building their own name in the industry. 'The Problem Child' then returned the favor and expressed his love for the WWE superstar.

In his most recent Twitter post, Paul wrote:

"Wow Brock Lesnar supporting my brother and I is crazy, we loved him and used to watch him all the time growing up. GO CHASE YOUR DREAMS TODAY."

Brock Lesnar has joined a host of legendary fighters who have heaped praise on Logan and Jake Paul. Among them are Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua and Manny Pacquiao.

Jake Paul's old foe makes a bold admission

Last year, Jake Paul took on former MMA world champion Ben Askren in a pro boxing match. The YouTuber needed less than two minutes to knock Askren out and, since then, some people have begun to take Paul seriously.

Reflecting on his devastating loss to Paul, Askren recently admitted that he might have underestimated 'The Problem Child' at the time. The former UFC fighter stressed that he wasn't aware of what the social media star was capable of going into the bout.

'Funky' also wants people to acknowledge Paul's skills. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, he said:

"Jake is probably a little better than all of us anticipated, unfortunately. So I guess we’ll see how far he can take it. It’s pretty evident that he’s at least kinda good at boxing... That’s what sucks, I had to take the brunt of it, I didn’t know how good he was! But other people hate his freaking guts. So, they hold it against me that I let him beat me. And it’s like listen, I didn’t know how good he was. Yeah, I wish I would’ve freaking won, it would’ve been tremendous. But apparently he’s kinda good. It sucks.”

