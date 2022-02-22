5 reasons why WWE is booking a Winner Take All match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

The old Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns saga is a rivalry that seems to have been going on for way too long and is still going on in 2022. However, the difference is that for the first time ever, it is being positively received by the WWE Universe.

Lesnar and Reigns first met in 2015 when the latter won the Royal Rumble to challenge the former for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, the Beast Incarnate has always been a thorn in the side of the Big Dog.

However, the latest chapter of this rivalry has seen the narrative flip. Reigns is now the biggest heel in WWE, embracing the hate as the Tribal Chief. On the other hand, Lesnar is everyone's favorite to root for, especially against the Head of the Table.

Having contested two WrestleMania main events before, Lesnar and Reigns are set to complete the trifecta at this year's Show of Shows. However, instead of one world title being on the line, it will be both of them. Lesnar will defend his newly-won WWE Championship, while Reigns will look to keep his Universal Championship away from his rival.

In this list, we take a look at five reasons why WWE is booking a Winner Take All match between Lesnar and Reigns.

#5 On our list of reasons why WWE is booking a Winner Take All match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns: There will be more eyes on the product

There is no doubt that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the biggest stars in WWE today. Any one of them would elevate a match to another level. They are the company's biggest draws, and fans are always eager to see them compete.

So naturally, when both of them face each other, the interest in their duel will be astronomical. When you add not one but two world championships to the equation, the stakes and excitement couldn't be higher. Throw in the occasion such as WrestleMania, and WWE will be basking in the glory of the headlines.

