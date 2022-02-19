Local advertisement teases WrestleMania spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is currently focusing on Goldberg and the Elimination Chamber event with one eye on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, for Mania and beyond, a local advertisement may have offered up a possible resolution for the Tribal Chief.

During the go-home episode of SmackDown for the Elimination Chamber, an advertisement aired locally for the SmackDown of Worcester, MA, on April 15, 2022.

The commercial promoted that Roman Reigns would be defending the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

WWE might have sent that out to escalate ticket sales for the live SmackDown show in Worcester, Massachusetts. They similarly announced several participants for the women's Royal Rumble match two weeks before the premium live event.

What that means for the next few months is that fans will continue to see Reigns as Universal Champion. His dominance will seemingly continue this weekend and post WrestleMania 38.

DreMcIntyre and Reigns have a history beyond WrestleMania

The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief squared off at Survivor Series in 2020 when McIntyre held the WWE title. Reigns won that match on the way to a record-setting run as Universal Champion.

Since Reigns has defeated everyone in his path after winning the title in the summer of 2019, opponents have started to drop in numbers. McIntyre had a run atop RAW but was drafted to SmackDown last October.

It was likely done to switch things up for both brands while also setting up a potential future challenger for Reigns.

The two men did fight each other at WrestleMania 35. It marked Reigns' return to action after winning a bout against Leukemia. He also won that match.

The card is always subject to change. Plans for each superstar could also change between now and then. McIntyre would make sense as a potential opponent for Reigns. He would also be the perfect person to dethrone the Tribal Chief if both Goldberg and Lesnar are unsuccessful.

What do you think of a potential feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre?

Let us know in the comments below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. How long will Roman Reigns hold the Universal Championship? Past Elimination Chamber Past WrestleMania 38 36 votes so far