5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship again at Elimination Chamber 2022

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion again. He is now a 10-time world champion, joining the likes of Edge, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H as elite superstars who have won ten or more world titles in WWE.

It was an unfortunately expected outcome as many fans dreaded the champion vs. champion, title vs. title idea. However, Lesnar kept his promise and that will be how the WrestleMania main event plays out.

Bobby Lashley didn't even get a chance to begin his title defense as he was written out of the match with a storyline concussion. It was a move to protect Lashley, but that means that there won't be any RAW Superstar in a world title match this year at The Show of Shows.

That seems to be a bizarre decision, and in many ways it is. However, looking at the other perspective, here are a few possible reasons why Brock Lesnar regained the WWE title at Elimination Chamber 2022:

#5. Brock Lesnar losing could open the window for Drew McIntyre

When talking about the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar storyline, it feels as though Drew McIntyre is the one taking the biggest loss in all of this. Looking at his position right now, it's unfortunate.

He could and likely would have been Reigns' Universal title challenger had it not been for Lesnar. There is no other top babyface on SmackDown who can credibly challenge Roman Reigns, and The Scottish Warrior would be in the perfect position to kickstart a third world title reign.

McIntyre as the WWE Champion was incredible, even without a crowd. Every premium live event match that he had delivered, and there was no doubt that he was the superstar of the year in 2020.

A local ad for people of Worcester, MA advertised Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the upcoming live event on April 15th, 2022. This could be a big indicator that WWE is planning a Reigns vs. McIntyre feud post-WrestleMania.

Assuming that Roman Reigns is victorious, he will be a double champion. By that time, he will also be 580+ days into his Universal title run. WrestleMania Backlash is on May 8th, meaning that he can complete 600 days before potentially dropping the Universal title to Drew McIntyre.

He won't lose too much then because he will still continue as the WWE Champion. This is the only possible way that there is a positive outcome from Lesnar's title win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das