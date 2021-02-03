Report: Edge pitched the idea of winning the WWE Royal Rumble

Edge returned to in-ring competition at the WWE Royal Rumble last Sunday. The Rated-R Superstar won the Men's Royal Rumble match, and rumors indicate that he may have pitched the same idea backstage.

It has been recently reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer that it was Edge himself who pitched the idea of winning the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Apparently, there were plans were for an 'I Quit Match' between Orton and Edge for the title at WrestleMania. However, Edge won the Royal Rumble, as the ideas for the 'I Quit Match' were scrapped and the rivalry was brought to an end on Monday Night RAW by having a one-on-one match between the two.

Edge was out of action for several months with a triceps injury he suffered against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in June.

Edge came out as the first entrant in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to wrestle an hour before last eliminating Randy Orton to win the multi-man bout. He became the third wrestler to ever accomplish that feat as a first entrant. In doing so, Edge has earned a World Title shot at WrestleMania against the Champion of his choosing.

What is next for Edge on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37?

Edge will be challenging for a World Championship at WrestleMania

Now that Edge has won the WWE Royal Rumble, he has to pick an opponent for WrestleMania. Edge seems to be wasting no time, as he has already made an appearance on this week's RAW, warning Drew McIntyre to watch his back.

This Friday, Edge will be heading over to the Blue Brand to potentially meet with Roman Reigns. However, there is one stop that Edge has to make before he goes to SmackDown.

Edge will appear on WWE NXT this week. He will most likely be on the hunt for the NXT Champion, Finn Balor.

It was confirmed last year that a Royal Rumble winner can challenge a Champion from NXT after Charlotte Flair challenged the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, for the belt and ended up winning it.

It has been speculated that the backstage plans are for Edge to face the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals. That will definitely be a match for the ages. Nonetheless, we cannot rule out the possibility of Edge challenging Finn Balor.