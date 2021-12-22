What did Stephen A. Smith say about Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley?

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has given his take on Jake Paul defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via sixth-round KO in their rematch.

Addressing the Paul vs. Woodley rematch that took place on December 18th, Smith asserted that he’d like to see Paul fight someone with amateur or professional boxing experience.

In an edition of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith praised Jake Paul for the attention he’s bringing to boxing. However, he also criticized 'The Problem Child' for not fighting actual boxers.

Smith stated:

“Tyron Woodley had the power to knock you out; sure, and he’s knocked people out before. But he’s a wrestler. You’re not fighting boxers. And somewhere along the way, people gotta stop walking around, laughing and acting like it’s alright for you to be beating up on cats that don’t box, while you’re calling yourself a boxer. I don’t care if it’s a guy that’s got an amateur record, a guy that’s only had three professional fights, a guy that’s had ten professional; just somebody with the muscle memory who actually boxes.”

First Take’s Molly Qerim noted that Jake Paul has been calling out current pound-for-pound boxing great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Smith replied by saying that the mere suggestion of Paul fighting Canelo is an insult:

“Here’s the deal – Canelo’s the best in the world. He’ll knock Jake Paul out in one round. He’ll take him out. But more importantly, Jake Paul hasn’t earned the right to be in the ring with somebody as serious, and as lethal, and as accomplished as Canelo. Now, if I understand he [Paul] was gonna fight Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s little brother, who backed out because of medical reasons. That’s a boxer. All I’m saying to Jake Paul is – You gotta fight boxers. Fighting these people that don’t box, that just get in the ring with you, that’s a problem.”

Jake Paul on potentially winning a boxing world championship

During the post-fight press conference after his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul said that it’d be funny if he won a boxing world championship. Paul claimed that if he won a championship, he'd throw it to the ground and stomp on it.

Paul added:

“Because you are a champion here [points to his head] and in your heart before anyone tells you that you are a champion and I am a champion.”

Jake Paul called out UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after knocking out Tyron Woodley.

Presently, it’s unclear as to who Jake Paul will fight in his next boxing match, but fans can expect details regarding the same to unravel in the weeks to come.

