"If you leave, you gotta vacate" - When Dana White dismissed the idea of UFC fighters holding two belts simultaneously

UFC president Dana White was initially against the idea of UFC fighters holding titles in two different weight classes at the same time.

There have been four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history so far — Conor McGregor (featherweight and lightweight), Daniel Cormier (light heavyweight and heavyweight), Amanda Nunes (women's bantamweight and featherweight) and Henry Cejudo (flyweight and bantamweight).

However, speaking at the UFC 189 World Tour press conference, Dana White had stressed that it was hard enough defending one belt in the UFC. Hence, he concluded that holding two titles simultaneously would not be possible for fighters.

"No, you have to vacate. If you leave, you gotta vacate. Let me tell you what, when you are in the UFC it is hard enough to defend your one title, let alone defend two titles. It would not be possible," said White.

UFC 189 was initially set to hold the main event between featherweight champion Jose Aldo and challenger McGregor. But Aldo pulled out of the bout due to a rib fracture and was replaced by Chad Mendes.

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously at UFC 205, which Dana White has termed the "biggest fight card" ever

Conor McGregor eventually claimed his first UFC championship by defeating Aldo via TKO at UFC 194 in December 2015. He finished the fight in just 13 seconds, the fastest knockout in UFC title bout history.

Almost a year later, 'Notorious' defeated Eddie Alvarez in stunning fashion at New York City's Madison Square Garden to win the lightweight championship. This record-breaking victory gave him yet another 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Dana White described the UFC 205 event at MSG as the "biggest fight card" ever in the history of the sport of mixed martial arts.

The co-main event that night saw welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and No.1 contender Stephen Thompson contest a splendid majority draw.

