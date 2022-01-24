When Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed Ciryl Gane is a better heavyweight fighter than Francis Ngannou

Footage has emerged from last year of Khabib Nurmagomedov claiming Ciryl Gane is a better fighter than Francis Ngannou.

This past Saturday night in Anaheim, Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title with a thoroughly impressive comeback win over Gane. The two titans wound up engaging in a fascinating grappling match which, in the end, went the way of 'The Predator'.

There were some miscalculations by 'Bon Gamin' throughout the championship rounds, especially in the fifth. Gane opted to go for a submission as opposed to maintaining top control.

Just months prior, though, wrestling expert Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on the comparisons and differences between Ngannou and Gane. The UFC great also spoke about wanting to make a landmark heavyweight signing for his Eagle FC promotion.

“It would be interesting to sign a heavyweight. Ngannou or Ciryl Gane. As for me, the best heavyweight MMA fighter is Ciryl Gane for now, but more interesting for his knockouts is Ngannou,” said Nurmagomedov in a translated interview uploaded by Fights Flashback.

The former UFC star also provided his take on how who would win between Gane and Ngannou:

“I think Gane will win [against Ngannou]. I have never met Ciryl before. I used to meet and talk with Ngannou many times. My professional opinion is that Gane is a better fighter.”

What's next for Ciryl Gane?

It's almost certain that Gane won't get an immediate rematch against Francis Ngannou. However, with questions arising about the champion's future in the UFC, you have to wonder whether or not Gane will be vaulted back into an interim - or undisputed - title shot before the end of the year.

Ngannou's relationship with Dana White has never been worse. When you combine that with the knee problems Ngannou's having, the UFC would be wise to keep the division moving.

If that happens, based on several other fighters in the top 10 currently being matched up, the promotion may decide to go down the route of Gane vs. Stipe Miocic.

Both men have been beaten by Ngannou in their most recent outings. However, they were also the last individuals to hold heavyweight gold outside of the current king.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim