Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest, Maajid Nawaz?

Maajid Nawaz is a British-Pakistani activist and former radio presenter who recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Joe Rogan has upped the ante in his current situation by having Nawaz as his latest podcast guest. Nawaz is a former LBC radio presenter best known for voicing his thoughts on various political issues. He co-founded Quilliam back in 2008, an organization that upholds counter-extremism, especially against Islamism.

Like Rogan, Nawaz is also on the spot for tweeting his bold takes on COVID-19. He was one the JRE podcast last week, but Spotify reportedly did not release it immediately.

The activist then led a movement against Spotify for refusing to release the said episode. However, on February 20, the media platform finally made it available.

Amid the drama with Spotify, Nawaz decided to join U.S.-based free speech social media entity GETTR. The 44-year-old is expected to produce various content on the platform free of stress from censorship or cancelation.

GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller also shared his thoughts on Nawaz joining the platform via a release:

“We are proud to be able to provide a platform where thought leaders like Maajid Nawaz can share their political analysis without the threat of being banned and silenced. The ability to question authority and disseminate ideas is the cornerstone of any thriving democracy and GETTR is proud to be at the forefront of that fight for free speech.”

Rogan continues to deal with controversies. It started from allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation and racism. The famed podcaster now appears to be the focal point of a media censorship drama.

Rogan has already apologized for the uproar he has caused. However, he hasn't shied away from talking about the issue on his podcast.

Spotify takes blow after Joe Rogan controversy

Several musicians, podcasters and medical experts have called for Joe Rogan's podcast to be completely taken down from Spotify. To address the demand, the company removed a number of The Joe Rogan Experience episodes from its platform. However, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek showed his support for Rogan and pointed out that the company didn't want to be branded as a content censor.

It didn't take long before Spotify felt the aftermath of its decision to remove The JRE episodes. Last week, the company's shares reportedly dropped by 5%. It happened after Spotify briefly disallowed access to the said episodes that caused the controversies.

Reuters @Reuters Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible reut.rs/3s0S2en Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible reut.rs/3s0S2en https://t.co/LhKC3u4h4m

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim