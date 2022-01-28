Why did Rashad Evans switch to a vegan diet?

Rashad Evans was prompted to switch to a vegan diet after the effect of a mushroom trip.

It has been about four years since Rashad Evans turned vegan. This diet is no stranger to MMA stars. However, what separates the former light heavyweight champion from the pack is the reason behind his decision to change his eating habits.

Rashad Evans @SugaRashadEvans I am so blessed to be able to still train hard. My goal was to feel better at 40 then in did at 30 and I feel that way now. Switching to a plant based diet has healed my body in so many… Today is my 40th Birthday!I am so blessed to be able to still train hard. My goal was to feel better at 40 then in did at 30 and I feel that way now. Switching to a plant based diet has healed my body in so many… instagram.com/p/B216S-YnPld/… Today is my 40th Birthday!🎉🎊 I am so blessed to be able to still train hard. My goal was to feel better at 40 then in did at 30 and I feel that way now. Switching to a plant based diet has healed my body in so many… instagram.com/p/B216S-YnPld/…

In February 2020, 'Suga' said on The JRE Podcast that it was during a "deep" mushroom trip when he realized being vegan was the way of life suited for him.

“I do mushrooms, right? So, it was when I had a really really deep trip that just caused me to have one of those ego deaths," Evans divulged. "And, when I had the ego death I was in a state where this knowingness was coming to me. It was all day. I did a mushroom ceremony and it was all day and I was just out in the sun. You know, in my own mind."

Evans also brought up some hygiene issues he was facing thanks to his regular diet.

“I was smelling real bad," he added. "I smelled myself and was like ‘oh my God, I stink.’ Then the knowingness said ‘You stink because you eat dead rotting flesh.’ And it said ‘If you want life, then you eat life.'”

Watch part of the segment below:

Rashad Evans' diet draws concern ahead of his Eagle FC debut

Heading into his MMA comeback at Eagle FC 44 against Gabriel Checco this weekend, Rashad Evans' new diet became one of the subjects of discussion during the event's pre-fight show.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who trained with Evans ahead of the fight, brought up this diet. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' admitted to UFC legends Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo that he is not sure about what to expect from Evans.

Usman emphasized that though Evans is looking good, he has never seen a fighter on that diet compete at a high level.

“It's interesting because I haven't seen it in competition,” Usman said of Evans’ diet. “I'm actually got to go in there and train with him last week, I still feel his strength, it changed his body so he was able to get his weight down and he looks amazing at that way. But I don't know how that's going to translates over in competition. I don't know. Being honest, I don't know.”

Watch the entire video below:

This will be Evans' first MMA fight in almost four years, and it will be interesting to see how the former UFC champion does.

