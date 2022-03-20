"You don't understand sports!" - Ben Askren speaks up against 'biological males' competing in female division in light of Lia Thomas controversy

Ben Askren is fuming over transgender athletes competing with real women in sports following Lia Thomas' latest feat.

Trans swimmer Thomas has reached another milestone as she became the first transgender athlete to win the NCAA Division One title. Thomas most recently secured the W in the 500-yard women’s freestyle race at Georgia Tech. However, not all are celebrating with her, including former UFC welterweight Askren.

The former ONE Championship titleholder disagrees with Thomas being allowed to compete with those born as biological women. 'Funky' stressed that he could care less if a man wants to be a woman, but such a person should never compete against them in sports for obvious reasons.

In a recent series of tweets, Askren wrote:

"If you think Biological males should compete in female division then you don’t understand sports!"

He added:

"If you wanna be a girl I don’t really care, but you don’t get to compete against them just bc you feel like it."

Thomas may have made history at Georgia Tech on Thursday, but some people outside the vicinity were enraged about the entire idea. Protesters reportedly gathered outside Georgia Tech to voice their disappointment over transgender athletes, particularly Thomas.

Ben Askren's ultimate nemesis shares the same sentiment

Ben Askren lost to Jorge Masvidal via a record-breaking five-second KO at UFC 239. Since then, there's always been animosity between the pair.

Masvidal and Askren may not be the best of friends, but with regards to the Lia Thomas controversy, the two share the same sentiment. According to 'Gambred', the issue with transgender athletes should not be debated as it's never fair to allow a person born as a biological man to compete against women.

In a live Q&A on his Rumble channel last month, Masvidal pointed out:

“It’s such a no-brainer, right? It’s not fair... Men should compete against men. If you don’t want to compete against men, it’s not fair to go and compete against women… I’m not trying to diss girls but it’s just different, you know? Girls should compete against girls.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal's Q&A below:

