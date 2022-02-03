Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the only car he's purchased in his life

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken about the only car he's purchased in his life.

Throughout the years, we've seen Khabib go from a promising young star to one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He had incredibly humble beginnings and while he's been able to enjoy the luxuries of that, 'The Eagle' is still as down to earth as he's ever been.

It's been relatively common to see him pictured with nice things on social media, including cars. However, the man himself has said that he's only ever bought one car after being asked what the coolest gifts he ever received are.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the Dagestani said:

“A lot of cars. A lot of cars, you know, but I’m not a fan. I’m gonna be honest. Of course I like, but I know a lot of people, they have a lot of money, they’ll buy cars. In my life I buy only one car. It was Range Rover. It’s very nice car, when people look, this car, it doesn’t look like Bentley or something like this. I have it in Dagestan. Here [America] I don’t have car.”

Catch Khabib's appearance on the podcast below:

When did Khabib Nurmagomedov last compete?

Later this year in September, the two-year anniversary of Khabib Nurmagomedov's last appearance inside the octagon will be marked.

At UFC 254, he went toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje as he defended the UFC lightweight championship once again. The win was a fairly emphatic one. 'The Eagle' managed to submit 'The Highlight', neutralizing anything the challenger was able to throw at him - outside of a few leg kicks.

He promptly retired in the aftermath of the contest, saying that he had promised his mother the Gaethje fight would be his last in the sport.

Some feel as if we're going to see him again one day but for the time being, he appears to be quite happy with where he's at. A 29-0 professional record in a sport like mixed martial arts is nothing to scoff at and with his other ventures, he'll be kept busy.

