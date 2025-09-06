UFC Paris walkout songs: Tracks Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, and others have used before

The walkouts, introductions and the post-fight formalities have become integral aspects of the UFC experience, often leading to some of the most iconic moments. This article explores the walkout songs that UFC Paris fighters have used for their past appearances.

For context, the event is scheduled to take place on Sep. 6 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The main event features a middleweight contest between top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, while a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy will serve as the co-main event.

Which tracks have Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, and others used before?

UFC Paris headliner and No.2-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov has adhered to 'Tomorrow' by Malian singer-songwriter Salif Keita as his walkout song since his UFC debut. He is expected to walk out to the same song at UFC Paris.

Imavov's opponent, No.7-ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho, has typically walked out to 'Ultimo Dias' by Kiara Rocks in his UFC appearances, and fans can anticipate him using this song at UFC Paris.

Frenchman Benoit Saint Denis, who will compete in the co-main event, has chosen 'Le Chant Des Commandos' by NTM for all of his UFC fights so far, paying homage to his service in the French military.

Saint Denis' opponent and highly touted lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy has also used the same song for each of his UFC fights.

The UFC Paris card also features other notable fighters, such as Paul Craig. The veteran fighter has frequently walked out to 'Victory over the Sun' by Biffy Clyro in his UFC appearances. He also walked out to 'MMMBop' by Hanson at UFC 309.

UFC Paris: What's at stake for the main and co-event fighters?

The main event fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho carries title implications. Imavov, the No.2-ranked middleweight, is on a four-fight win streak and is coming off a career-defining win over former champion Israel Adesanya.

A potential win over the streaking Caio Borralho could position him for a title shot against reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Meanwhile, Borralho remains unbeaten since his UFC debut, and a victory against Imavov could earn him a title shot and a top-three spot in the official middleweight rankings.

In the co-main event, No.13-ranked lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis aims to build on his recent victory over Kyle Prepolec after suffering devastating losses against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Saint Denis' opponent, No.15-ranked Mauricio Ruffy, is one of the highly regarded rising contenders. Coming off an impressive win over King Green, Ruffy will attempt to take another step towards the top of the division with a potential victory against Sain Denis.

