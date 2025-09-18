UFC Perth star posts message after fight is canceled due to rival's injury

A fighter recently gave his thoughts on his opponent's withdrawal from the UFC Perth card due to an injury.

The UFC is set to host its first Fight Night event in Perth, headlined by a five-round light heavyweight bout between emerging contender Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes at RAC Arena in Western Australia on Sept. 27. The co-main event was set to feature another 205-pound contest between the country's own Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan.

However, Aslan recently shared an Instagram story regarding his match against Tafa being canceled due to 'The Juggernaut's' injury:

''My opponent pulled out of the fight because of an injury. The fight will not happen. Get well soon boy, we have to rebook this fight. There is no space for you.''

Screenshot of Ibo Aslan's Instagram story [Image courtesy: @ibo.aslan_ on Instagram]

Tafa is 2-4 in the octagon, the most fight recent being a second-round submission loss against Tuco Tokkos at UFC Nashville earlier this year. Meanwhile, Aslan is currently on a two-fight skid. In July, he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Billy Elekana at UFC Abu Dhabi.

As for the main event, Ulberg will be looking to cement his spot as the next title contender by beating Reyes in an impressive fashion. The Kiwi is hoping to challenge the winner of the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320 next month in Las Vegas.

UFC lightweight contender offers his thoughts on UFC Perth

Carlos Ulberg will face Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Perth at the end of this month. He is on an eight-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March.

In a recent interview with Sky Sport NZ, Dan Hooker shared his opinion on the matchup, discussing Ulberg and Reyes' game plan inside the octagon:

''It's a open stance fight. Dominick Reyes predominately fights from southpaw. Carlos predominantly fights from orthodox but I'd say that they're both patient guys. They're both patient guys on the feet. I don't expect it to be a pretty tentative start... They both like it when the guy charges across the ring and attacks them. That's where they do their best work... it's just going to be a real game of chess just trying to probe and draw out the other guy's attacks... this is going to really feel like Carlos' moment and his time to shine.'' [12:28 of the interview]

