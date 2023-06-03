Create

UFC post-fight bonus: How many such bonuses have Andrei Arlovski won going into UFC Vegas 74?

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jun 03, 2023 20:16 GMT
Andrei Arlovski and Don
Andrei Arlovski and Don'Tale Mayes set to clash at UFC Vegas 74.

The seasoned heavyweight contender Andrei Arlovski is preparing for his next fight at UFC Vegas 74.

This upcoming event (UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi) is set to take place on Saturday, June 3rd, at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will square off in the evening's main event, promising an action-packed battle.

A heavyweight clash between Andrei Arlovski and Don'Tale Mayes is one of the preliminary fights on the card.

'The Pit Bull' is looking to rebound from a loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima last October, which ended his four-fight winning streak. Arlovski is determined to reestablish himself as a dominant force in the octagon, and he is hungry for victory.

As the Belarusian prepares for his next fight, it's worth noting his previous success in obtaining post-fight bonuses. Throughout his career, he has received three post-fight bonuses.

His thrilling bout against Josh Barnett at UFC Fight Night 93 earned them the "Fight of the Night" honors and a $50,000 bonus. Another memorable fight took place at UFC 187 when he faced Travis Browne, with the duo being named "Fight of the Night" and awarded the same $50,000 bonus.

Additionally, Arlovski's outstanding performance at UFC Fight Night 51 against Antonio Silva earned him the "Performance of the Night" title, along with a $50,000 bonus.

Arlovski's fans will be looking forward to his next appearance in the octagon, as he has a history of exciting fights and bonus-worthy performances.

The seasoned heavyweight hopes to add another memorable performance to his impressive resume, potentially earning himself another well-deserved post-fight bonus at UFC Vegas 74.

Check out the entire fight card of the night below:

Andrei Arlovski surprises UFC president Dana White with a 'bada**' gift ahead of his upcoming Fight Night

Andrei Arlovski surprised UFC president Dana White with a one-of-a-kind gift ahead of his upcoming Fight Night. Arlovski has a habit of presenting firearms to White whenever they meet due to their long-standing relationship. This time was no different.

White proudly displayed the limited edition gun he received from Arlovski in a video that has since gone viral. The UFC president expressed his gratitude, saying:

"Every time Andrei Arlovski says I need to meet with you, I know what's coming. This guy brings me guns. Every time he shows up here. How bada** is this. Tee Gun Vault. There's only 250 of these made. They release them on June 15th. I think I got the first one. How badass is that!"

Check out the video below:

Dana shows off his limited edition gun gifted from Andrei Arlovski, who fights tomorrow. by u/TOPMVP in ufc

Edited by Tejas Rathi
