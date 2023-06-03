Dana White showcased a special gift he received from longtime UFC heavyweight Andrei Arlovski.

Arlovski made his UFC debut in 2000, with fourteen fights separating his two promotional tenures. Considering White became the UFC president in 2001, he and ‘The Pit Bull’ have worked together for over 15 years.

Ahead of his 40th Octagon appearance, Arlovski gifted White a custom-made gun. The UFC president shared a video of the gift, which was posted by a fan on Reddit. In the video, he had this to say about the special gift:

“Every time Andrei Arlovski says, 'I need to meet with you,' I know what’s coming. This guy brings me guns every time he shows up here. How badass is this? Tee Gun Vault, there’s only 250 of these made. They released them on 2/15, and I think I got the first one. How badass is that?”

Fans filled the comment section with jokes, including some saying:

“No wonder Arlovski has been fighting newcomers on a 250k per fight contract for the past 5 years.”

“Ja morant approves”

“Dana showing up strapped to all contract negotiations moving forward”

On June 3, Arlovski looks to secure his 24th promotional win at UFC Vegas 74, which would tie Jim Miller, who fights on the same night, for the win record. The 44-year-old has been matched up against Don’Tale Mayes, who holds a UFC record of 2-3 with one no-contest. The heavyweight matchup is scheduled for the preliminary card of the UFC APEX event.

What’s at stake between Andrei Arlovski and Don’Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 74?

Andrei Arlovski last fought on October 2022, losing against Marcos Rogerio de Lima via first-round submission. Before losing last time out, Arlovski was riding a four-fight win streak, proving he has more gas left in the tank. Therefore, UFC Vegas 74 is an opportunity for ‘The Pit Bull’ to show he has another title run in him.

Meanwhile, Don’Tale Mayes looks to silence the doubters by defeating Arlovski. Mayes is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Augusto Sakai on February 25. Seven months prior, ‘Lord Kong’ had his two-fight win streak ended by Hamdy Abdelwahab, which was later turned into a no-contest.

