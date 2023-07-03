UFC president Dana White agrees to set up meeting between Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White has done a tremendous amount of work to increase the level of exposure the UFC, and MMA in general, receives. He has been instrumental to the promotion's rise into the realm of mainstream sports. Without him, it's possible that the UFC may not be where it is today.

In a video with Complex, Dana White showcased his sharp eye for doing anything and everything to increase the UFC's profile by bigging up retired undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. While doing so, he compared him to all-time great basketball player Michael Jordan after being prompted.

The Complex interviewer brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov's desire to meet Michael Jordan. He cited that 'The Eagle' himself had even referred to meeting Jordan as his dream and that he'd trade three of his sheep to do so. To this, White had the following to say:

"That is hilarious. I didn't know, he's never asked me that. He's never asked me to get him an intro with Jordan. But that would actually be awesome. I'm going to have to work on that now. It's incredible how Jordan transcends all different sports, and if you look at the similarities between Khabib and Jordan, you know, both killers, absolute killers and winners."

It will be interesting to see if the UFC president does indeed organize a meeting between Jordan and Nurmagomedov. The unbeaten Dagestani is no stranger to meeting globally renowned sportsmen, as he previously met superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago.

Will Dana White book the rumored fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk?

It seems that the biggest fight that could be made in MMA doesn't involve Conor McGregor, at least. Dana White is adamant that the entire world would tune in to watch Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk cross swords in a potential matchup.

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews Dana White rocking the UFC’s newest T-shirt “Zuckerberg vs. Musk”



Do you guys really believe Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk will happen? Dana White rocking the UFC’s newest T-shirt “Zuckerberg vs. Musk”Do you guys really believe Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk will happen? https://t.co/ldhQHspBAr

Despite being called out for his hypocritical stance on boxing floundering due to it supposedly prioritizing gimmick fights, the UFC president has expressed increasing interest in making the bout between Zuckerberg and Musk happen. Unfortunately, he might have to convince Musk's mother to greenlight the bout.

Poll : 0 votes