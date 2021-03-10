UFC president Dana White speaks about the future of the women's featherweight division

UFC President Dana White has no plans of getting rid of the UFC's women's featherweight division down anytime soon. However, he did say that the fate of the division rests in the hands of 'The Lioness'.

White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 10, 2021

The UFC boss made these comments at UFC 259 post-fight press conference. White said that he will let Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight title for as long as she wants.

Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight title for the second time in the co-main event of the night. She took on the Australian fighter Megan Anderson in a bout that had raised questions regarding Nunes' ability to handle an opponent with the physical attributes of Megan Anderson.

While Amanda Nunes stands at 5'6" tall, Megan Anderson towered over her at 6 feet. Yet, the double champ was able to subdue her opponent by putting on a spectacular display of striking and grappling. In just over 2 minutes of round one, Nunes made Megan Anderson tap by trapping her in a triangle armbar.

Amanda Nunes has cemented her position as one of the best mixed martial artists to ever grace the Octagon. Even though the women's featherweight division has featured limited action and growth ever since its inception, Dana White said that the division will carry on for as long as Amanda Nunes chooses to defend the title.

Dana White praises Nunes; hints at next possible featherweight defense

UFC Boss Dana White has a good relationship with Amanda Nunes outside the Octagon and has heaped praise on the champion on many occasions. He did not shy away from letting everyone know how great he thought the multiple-divisional was after her performance at UFC 259.

"She’s incredible, and she goes in there and she made it look easy tonight against a really tough girl who hits hard who came to win, so it couldn’t happen to a better human being... She’s one of the sweetest people on earth, and I’m really happy for her. We’re talking about turning her around quick for the 135-pound title since tonight was an easy night for her," said Dana White.

Advertisement

One of the questions that Dana White was asked revolved around a fighter making her case for a featherweight title bout with Amanda Nunes all throughout the event on social media. That fighter is #6 UFC Bantamweight fighter Julianna Pena. Dana White revealed that he did notice Pena's enthusiasm and said:

"Julianna Pena has been texting all of us all night, she's been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that."