UFC has managed to raise more than $24,500 in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, as per the promotion's website.

UFC have collaborated with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization based out of Nevada that provides facilities for childhood cancer treatment and pediatric catastrophic diseases, to achieve the feat.

The promotion amassed a total of $24,690 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which falls in September of every year.

The funds were collected via a 50/50 raffle, a fundraising system in which the proceedings are evenly split between the winner and the organization selling the raffle tickets.

.@UFC Raises More Than $24,500 In Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month With @Cure4theKids Foundation. More info ⤵️:https://t.co/XZe67TGU7z — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 7, 2020

“We were super excited to partner with UFC on this raffle and it was really important for this campaign to happen during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Annette Logan-Parker, President & CEO of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation while speaking to the UFC.

#ThankYou to the gang at @ufc for having us for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. And congrats to 50/50 Raflle Winner Bobby Strumm who took home a cool $12,345! Donate here: https://t.co/0p7hr8brCn#Cure4TheKidsFoundation #ChildrensCancer #LasVegas https://t.co/eiUEh5665U — Cure 4 The Kids (@Cure4thekids) December 7, 2020

UFC's admirable charity work

This is not the first time that the world's leading MMA promotion has participated in garnering charity funds. The UFC has publicly maintained its commendable stance on Corporate Social Responsbility by involving itself in various fundraising projects.

Recently, the UFC raised $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation by selling the "UF - SEA" t-shirts, an attribution to their series of highly-successful events hosted on the Yas Isand.

The promotion also accumulated $5,000 for The V Foundation. Notable UFC superstars like Forrest Griffin, Holly Holm, Henry Cejudo, Stephen Thompson, and Michelle Waterson appeared on ABC Network's Celebrity Family Feud.

Awesome time at @familyfeudabc with the @ufc family as we challenged #WBCboxing you guys make sure to tune in this coming summer. #familyfeud #UFC pic.twitter.com/m3zYaxxd4E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 16, 2020

UFC President Dana White himself has been a strong advocate of doing charity work. In 2017, he donated $1 million to the victims of Las Vegas shooting. White and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also donated $100,000 each to Dustin Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

As per UFC's report, the promotion has raised more than $373,000 for various charities in Las Vegas since 2018.