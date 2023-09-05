UFC rankings update: Ciryl Gane moves to No.1 spot with lopsided victory over Sergey Spivak

Ciryl Gane is currently on a high after success in front of his compatriots. This past Saturday, 'Bon Gamin' demolished Sergery Spivak via second-round TKO. With his recent victory, Gane hopes to stake his claim to another title heavyweight title shot, which would be his third crack at the undisputed championship.

Given that this was his first win since being finished by Jon Jones in two minutes, the Frenchman likely needs a few more wins before finding himself back in title contention.

Until then, however, he can enjoy the fruits of his labor, which right now consists of a move up the heavyweight rankings.

The win elevated Gane to the number one ranking at heavyweight. Curiously enough, both he and streaking knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich are sharing top spot in the division. It is also worth noting that Pavlovich has been chosen as the backup fighter for the UFC 295 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

The former interim heavyweight champion seems dedicated to earning another shot himself. It is more than likely, though, that he will never get his chance to rematch Jon Jones given his expressed desire to retire after facing Miocic.

Who did Ciryl Gane beat when he became the interim heavyweight champion?

While he has never managed to capture undisputed gold, Ciryl Gane is a former UFC interim heavyweight champion.

Two years ago, 'Bon Gamin' locked horns with Derrick Lewis for the division's interim title at UFC 265. At the time, Francis Ngannou still reigned supreme as the king of the weight class.

The bout was among the finest of Gane's career, as he knocked out 'The Black Beast' in round three in Lewis' adopted home state of Texas.