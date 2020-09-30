The official updates to the UFC rankings have been released by the promotion following last Saturday’s UFC 253 pay-per-view event held at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi and unsurprisingly, there have been quite a few significant changes in the rankings.

The most notable change following last Saturday's card is the fact that reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has cannoned his way up to the third spot in the men’s pound-for-pound list, moving past UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Adesanya's massive rise in the pound-for-pound rankings can be credited to his impeccable display against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, where "The Last Stylebender" smoked his formerly unbeaten Brazilian opponent with a vicious second-round knockout.

With a huge knockout win over Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of UFC 253, recently crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz moved into the championship slot, allowing a long list of other contenders to move up the pecking order.

See the updated UFC rankings below (via MMA Mania):

UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Israel Adesanya +1

4. Stipe Miocic -1

5. Kamaru Usman

Advertisement

6. Alexander Volkanovski

7. Dustin Poirier +1

8. Justin Gaethje -1

9. Max Holloway

10. Petr Yan +1

11. Conor McGregor -1

12. Deiveson Figueiredo +2

13. Tony Ferguson -1

14. Robert Whittaker -1

15. Francis Ngannou

UFC FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Brandon Moreno

3. Askar Askarov

4. Alex Perez

5. Alexandre Pantoja

6. Jussier Formiga

7. Brandon Royval +2

8. Kai Kara France -1

9. Rogerio Bontorin -1

10. Matt Schnell

11. David Dvorak

12. Raulian Paiva -1

13. Tim Elliott

14. Jordan Espinosa

15. Tyson Nam

UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: Petr Yan

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cody Garbrandt

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Frankie Edgar

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jose Aldo

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Raphael Assuncao

10. Dominick Cruz

11. Rob Font

12. Cody Stamann

13. Merab Dvalishvili

14. Song Yadong

15. Marlon Vera

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Calvin Kattar

7. Josh Emmett

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Arnold Allen

10. (T) Dan Ige

10. (T) Shane Burgos +3

12. Sodiq Yusuff -1

13. Ryan Hall -1

14. Edson Barboza

15. Bryce Mitchell

UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Tony Ferguson

4. Dan Hooker

5. Conor McGregor

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Paul Felder

8. Diego Ferreira

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Kevin Lee

11. Beneil Dariush

12. Islam Makhachev

13. Gregor Gillespie

14. Drew Dober

15. Donald Cerrone

UFC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Jorge Masvidal

5. Stephen Thompson

6. Demian Maia

7. Tyron Woodley

8. Michael Chiesa

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. (T) Vicente Luque

10. (T) Neil Magny

12. Geoff Neal

13. Nate Diaz

14. Anthony Pettis

15. Robbie Lawler

UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Jack Hermansson

5. Yoel Romero

6. Darren Till

7. Derek Brunson

8. Kelvin Gastelum

9. Chris Weidman

10. Uriah Hall

11. Edmen Shahbazyan

12. Brad Tavares

13. Omari Akhmedov

14. Marvin Vettori

Advertisement

15. Ian Heinisch

UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: Jan Blachowicz

1. Thiago Santos +1

2. Dominick Reyes -1

3. Glover Teixeira +1

4. Aleksandar Rakic +1

5. Jiri Prochazka +1

6. Volkan Oezdemir +1

7. Anthony Smith +1

8. Nikita Krylov +1

9. Johnny Walker +1

10. Misha Cirkunov +1

11. Magomed Ankalaev +2

12. Ryan Spann

13. Mauricio Rua +1

14. Paul Craig +1

15. Ovince Saint Preux *NR

UFC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Francis Ngannou

2. Curtis Blaydes

3. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

4. Derrick Lewis

5. Alistair Overeem

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Junior dos Santos

8. Walt Harris

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Augusto Sakai

11. Aleksei Oleinik

12. Sergei Pavlovich

13. Ciryl Gane +1

14. Blagoy Ivanov -2

15. Tanner Boser

UFC WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Weili Zhang

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Tatiana Suarez

8. Holly Holm

9. Germaine De Randamie

10. Aspen Ladd

11. Katlyn Chookagian

12. Claudia Gadelha

13. Cynthia Calvillo

14. Julianna Pena

15. Nina Ansaroff

UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Jessica Andrade

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Carla Esparza

7. Claudia Gadelha

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Tecia Torres

12. Amanda Ribas

13. Angela Hill

14. Mackenzie Dern

15. Virna Jandiroba

UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Cynthia Calvillo

3. Jennifer Maia

4. Lauren Murphy

5. Jessica Eye

6. Joanne Calderwood

7. Roxanne Modafferi

8. Viviane Araujo

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Alexis Davis

12. Montana De La Rosa

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Alexa Grasso

15. Gillian Robertson

UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Aspen Ladd

4. Julianna Pena

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Irene Aldana

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Sara McMann

10. Marion Reneau

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Sijara Eubanks

14. Pannie Kianzad

15. Julia Avila