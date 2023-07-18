UFC Rankings update: Mayra Bueno Silva leaps seven spots and enters P4P rankings, Norma Dumont climbs up despite having never competed at bantamweight

Rising UFC women's bantamweight star Mayra Bueno Silva is coming off what many believe is the most significant victory of her MMA career thus far. Bueno Silva dominantly defeated former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm via second-round submission in their main event matchup at UFC Vegas 77 on July 15th, 2023.

The spectacular victory has earned Mayra Bueno Silva the No. 3 spot in the official UFC women's bantamweight rankings. Furthermore, the Brazilian MMA stalwart has also entered the top-15 ranks in the UFC's women's pound-for-pound list.

MMA journalist John Morgan reported that the win over Holly Holm has helped Mayra Bueno Silva jump up seven spots in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings. Bueno Silva is now only behind the No. 1-ranked Julianna Pena and the No. 2-ranked Raquel Pennington in the bantamweight rankings. Bueno Silva is now ranked No. 14 on the women's pound-for-pound list.

Besides, UFC women's featherweight mainstay Norma Dumont also competed at the UFC Vegas 77 event, wherein she scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Chelsea Chandler in their women's featherweight bout.

Dumont previously missed weight for a bantamweight bout in the UFC and hasn't yet competed in the UFC women's bantamweight division. Regardless, following her win over Chandler, Dumont has now risen one spot, from No. 13 to No. 12, in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings.

Meanwhile, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retained his position as the No. 1 men's pound-for-pound UFC fighter. Similarly, UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso retained her spot as the No. 1 women's pound-for-pound UFC fighter in this week's UFC rankings update.

Elsewhere, Jack Della Maddalena beat Bassil Hafez via split decision in their welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 77. The win helped Della Maddalena move from No. 14 to No. 13 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Ian Garry fell to No. 14.

Mayra Bueno Silva on potential UFC women's bantamweight title fight against Julianna Pena

Soon after Mayra Bueno Silva's stoppage of Holly Holm, 'Sheetara' indicated that she'd like to fight Julianna Pena for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title. However, Pena scoffed at Bueno Silva's call-out.

Julianna Pena, who's set her eyes on the vacant title, warned that she could defeat Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennigton on the same night. Bueno Silva spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today and hit back at Pena. 'Sheetara' reiterated that she wants to compete for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title next.

Watch Bueno Silva's complete MMA Hour interview below:

Addressing a potential title matchup against Julianna Pena, 'Sheetara' vowed to "smash her [Pena] for five rounds." While neither fighter's next bout has been officially announced as of yet, Bueno Silva jibed at Pena and stated:

"I am a new face. I am now. I think Julianna [Pena] is a good fighter, but she won't win. I can knock her out. I can submit her."

