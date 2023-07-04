UFC Rankings update: Sergei Pavlovich bags top spot amongst heavyweights, Grant Dawson breaks into top 10

The latest UFC rankings update is in, with heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich making the most impactful move.

Pavlovich's incredible run of form was finally rewarded with a single position bump to become the No.1 contender in the heavyweight division. Pavlovich is currently on a six-fight winning streak and has left multiple top 10 heavyweights in his wake, including Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes. It is a remarkable recovery after he lost his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem.

Each of his six wins have been first-round finishes and he has earned the Performance of the Night bonus on four ocassions. The move displaces former interim champion Ciryl Gane, who moves to No.2.

Alexandr Romanov and Chris Daukaus also switched places in the heavyweight division, with Romanov now at No.13 and Daukaus right below him at No.14.

More: Sergei Pavlovich ( @SPavlovich13 ) is now the No. 1 contender in the #UFC 's heavyweight division.In the latest official rankings update, he moves up one spot to the top position, with Ciryl Gane sliding down to No. 2.

Elsewhere, UFC lightweight Grant Dawson made the biggest leap of this week's ranking update and moved up five positions to No.10 in the division.

Dawson is yet to lose in the octagon after nine outings and his win over Damir Ismagulov this past weekend helped him climb above Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker, who now sit at No.11 and No.12, respectively. Ismagulov's second straight loss dropped him down two positions to No.14.

In the women's bantamweight division, Pannie Kianzad replaced Yana Santos at No.6, with Santos going down to No.7. Santos' third consecutive loss came against Karol Rosa at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov.

Fans react to Sergei Pavlovich's move up the top spot in the latest UFC Rankings

Fans welcomed the move up to the pinnacle of the heavyweight contenders ranking for Sergei Pavlovich.

One fan, however, questioned why the move was made at this point of time when both Ciryl Gane, the displaced No.1 contender, and Sergei Pavlovich, both last fought over two months ago.

"I mean that’s how it should have been but what brought on this change?"

"I mean that's how it should have been but what brought on this change?"

Dominance MMA founder and talent manager Ali Abdelaziz also agreed with Pavlovich's updated standing. He wrote:

"Obviously"

Some fans were not in agreement with Stipe Miocic's ranking at No.3 due to his prolonged inactivity, having last fought in 2021 against the former champion Francis Ngannou.

"How TF is Stipe still #3 ?????"

"Maybe the right call but the ranking are interesting rewarding inactivity aka Stipe"

"Maybe the right call but the ranking are interesting rewarding inactivity aka Stipe"

"Idk who keeps voting for Stipe - it’s been 829 days since he stepped into the octagon"

"Idk who keeps voting for Stipe - it's been 829 days since he stepped into the octagon"

