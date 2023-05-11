UFC reportedly set to announce explosive bantamweight matchup for upcoming event in June

An explosive bantamweight matchup is set to feature on an upcoming UFC Vegas card.

According to a report by Lee Gyo Dyok of SpoTV News, Kang Kyung Ho vs. Cristian Quiñonez will be added to the Fight Night card on June 17 in Vegas.

"Kang Kyung Ho vs. Cristian Quiñonez added to UFC Fight Night on June 17 in Vegas, per Lee Gyo Dyok with SpoTV News. Kang’s management confirms to me as well. Sick fight!"

Chris Presnell @mmaecosystem Kang Kyung Ho vs. Cristian Quiñonez added to UFC Fight Night on June 17 in Vegas, per Lee Gyo Dyok with SpoTV News. Kang’s management confirms to me as well. Sick fight! Kang Kyung Ho vs.Cristian Quiñonez added to UFC Fight Night on June 17 in Vegas, per Lee Gyo Dyok with SpoTV News. Kang’s management confirms to me as well. Sick fight! 🇰🇷Kang Kyung Ho vs. 🇲🇽Cristian Quiñonez added to UFC Fight Night on June 17 in Vegas, per Lee Gyo Dyok with SpoTV News. Kang’s management confirms to me as well. Sick fight! https://t.co/05wsHMBiCz

In his last fight, Kang Kyung Ho secured a unanimous decision victory over Batgerel Danaa in June 2022.

In a recent post on Instagram, the South Korean fighter stated that he is ready for the bout.

"I’m ready. June 17, Las Vegas"

Meanwhile, Cristian Quiñonez is unbeaten in his last five professional fights, racking up two TKOs and three unanimous decision victories. In his most recent venture in the octagon, Quiñonez secured a first-round TKO victory over Khalid Taha at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa.

Quiñonez will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak and climb up the charts in the bantamweight division. Meanwhile, Kang would love to showcase his skills and add another win to his tally.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier set to be the main event at UFC on ESPN 47

A featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria was initially scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 47. However, the bout was postponed by a week and rescheduled to be the main event of UFC Jacksonville.

Subsequently, the promotion decided to arrange a middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, both former middleweight title challengers, as the new headliner for the event.

In his most recent fight, No.3-ranked Vettori secured a unanimous decision victory against Roman Dolidze at UFC 286. Meanwhile, No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier emerged victorious in his previous bout against Sean Strickland via split decision.

Poll : 0 votes