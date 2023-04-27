UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade slams "incompetent lawmakers, politicians" of LA over vandalism of her property

Luciana Andrade is a ring girl best known for her work with the UFC. Since then, she has broadened her horizons and has even appeared on The MMA Hour, hosted by renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani. Her appearance on the show garnered an immensely positive response.

Unfortunately, the UFC ring girl has nothing positive to say as of late. She recently took to Twitter to lambast lawmakers and politicians in Los Angeles over the vandalism of her home. She mentioned her disappointment over seeing her home being turned into what she described as a "crack house."

Check out the tweet below:

Luciana Andrade @LucianaAndrade Crazy to see that this beautiful home has turned into a crack house with the help of incompetent lawmakers, politicians and their failed policies. Wish we had the help of one of those home makeover TV shows - the Government will keep demanding taxes instead of helping us fix it. Crazy to see that this beautiful home has turned into a crack house with the help of incompetent lawmakers, politicians and their failed policies. Wish we had the help of one of those home makeover TV shows - the Government will keep demanding taxes instead of helping us fix it.

Furthermore, she shared a video to showcase the state that her home is in. She detailed her experience of spending months trying to gain access to the home due to the presence of a non-tenant squatter. This, she claims, was due to Los Angeles' eviction protections favoring vandals over taxpayers and property owners.

Luciana Andrade @LucianaAndrade 5+ months to gain access to a properly acquired home as there was a non-tenant squatter “living” in it and LA

has eviction protections in place that benefits vandals over taxpayers and property owners. 5+ months to gain access to a properly acquired home as there was a non-tenant squatter “living” in it and LAhas eviction protections in place that benefits vandals over taxpayers and property owners. https://t.co/RwuxcBWPWh

She punctuated her tweets by claiming that the government is more interested in reaping the benefits of taxes instead of helping repair these kinds of situations. Andrade then expressed her desire to receive help from a home makeover show that specializes in such situations.

The contentious history between UFC fighters and ring girls

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, Luciana Andrade spoke about the claims that fighters have made regarding ring girls earning more money than some fighters. She disputed these claims stating:

"It's not true, we don't make more money than the fighters. Think about it, like, we have 14 girls across the globe, right? And some girls work a few times a year because we don't have international fights, you know, with the same frequency that we have in the US. But let's talk about the US girls, right? We're six in total, we rotate. So you work once, twice a month if you're lucky. Let's use common sense. Do you really think we would be making more money than the fighters?"

These claims have been echoed by the likes of former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall.

calfkicker @calfkickercom

calfkicker.com/uriah-hall-sla… Uriah Hall slams ring girls: $70K compared to 10/10 UFC fighter purses is ‘utterly f—king ridiculous’ Uriah Hall slams ring girls: $70K compared to 10/10 UFC fighter purses is ‘utterly f—king ridiculous’calfkicker.com/uriah-hall-sla… https://t.co/6fSRmh2Vxr

Prior to taking part in the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card last year, 'Primetime' joined a media conference call, where he claimed that some ring girls are making as much as $60,000 more than certain fighters. In another case, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had harsher words.

'The Eagle' didn't focus on any perceived disparity between the pay that fighters earn compared to ring girls. Instead, he labeled ring girls as the most unnecessary people in the MMA world.

