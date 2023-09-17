UFC rumored to return to Ireland in December, according to lightweight fighter's management

UFC is supposedly set to make its long-awaited return to Ireland after a fighter's management leaked the news on Instagram.

Jamie Mullarkey is an Australian lightweight fighter who recently signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, and his management team announced it on its official Instagram page. However, it also leaked the news of a potential event in Ireland as it mentioned that Mullarkey is looking to fight in Ireland next in December.

Irish fans have been buzzing with excitement on hearing the news. Debate is raging on as to who should be headlining the event, Conor McGregor or Ian Garry. McGregor and Garry are two of the most prominent Irish athletes in the organization and have a massive fan following. Irish fans are one of the loudest, most passionate fans in the world and have shown their might time and again.

The last UFC event in Ireland was in 2014, a Fight Night event headlined by Conor McGregor. The atmosphere that night was one of the most electric atmospheres in the history of the sport. Irish fans have shown the same support for McGregor at US venues as well, including Madison Square Garden and arenas in Las Vegas.

Raul Rosas Jr. believes he has what it takes to be the next 'big' superstar in the UFC

Raul Rosa Jr. made a statement at UFC Noche by knocking Terrance Mitchell out within the first minute of the opening round. The American-Mexican fighter bounced back from his loss in his last fight by putting on a show. The teenager was highly confident in the press conference after the fight and spoke about how he could become one of the next big superstars in the organization.

He said:

"I'm different, so I have a potential to be a superstar, breaking all these records. So I'm blessed with, I'm just being myself and I'm blessed that I am the way I am and I know I have potential to become one of biggest superstars of this company."

The teenager will look to break into the top 15 in the UFC rankings and then work his way up to the title. At just 18 years of age, the bantamweight has much potential and a lot of time to develop his fighting style.