UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC will bring us yet another heavily stacked fight card this weekend as it returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas. The next UFC Fight Night is set to take place on June 25 and will be headlined by an intriguing lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

Tsarukyan is currently ranked No.11 in the lightweight division while Gamrot is ranked No.12. The winner of this fight could break into the top 10 of the 155lbs division.

Tsarukyan is currently on a five-fight winning streak inside the octagon and his only loss came against highly rated Dagestani contender Islam Makhachev. Gamrot, on the other hand, is on a three-fight winning streak and will be looking to build on the momentum by beating Tsarukyan this weekend.

The co-main event features another explosive matchup between welterweights Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Other fights on the card include a heavyweight matchup between Josh Parisian and Alan Baudot, a lightweight clash between Thiago Moisés and Christos Giagos, a bantamweight scrap between Nate Maness and Umar Nurmagomedov, and a middleweight encounter between Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira.

What happened in the main event of UFC on ESPN 37?

Featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar squared off in the main event of the recently concluded UFC on ESPN 37 event. The Fight Night event took place in front of a live crowd at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The pair went the full distance in a thrilling back-and-forth contest, with Emmett emerging victorious via split decision at the end of the five scheduled rounds. The outcome came as a surprise to many, who claimed that Kattar had done enough to pick up the win on the night.

Luca Fury @FurysFightPicks Judge Chris Lee, who scored the split-decision for Josh Emmett, somehow gave him the 4th round. That was the clearest round of the fight… but for Kattar! Emmet got dropped and outlanded by a huge margin. Absolutely indefensible score that decided the fight, unreal. #UFCAustin Judge Chris Lee, who scored the split-decision for Josh Emmett, somehow gave him the 4th round. That was the clearest round of the fight… but for Kattar! Emmet got dropped and outlanded by a huge margin. Absolutely indefensible score that decided the fight, unreal. #UFCAustin https://t.co/qCTW9aVn1k

Kattar did, in fact, record a higher number of both total and significant strikes compared to Emmett in the fight. Following the victory, Emmett called for a shot at the 145lbs title against the winner of the upcoming fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

The Schmozone @TheSchmozone #UFCAustin Josh Emmett says he’s the best featherweight on this planet Josh Emmett says he’s the best featherweight on this planet 🌎 #UFCAustin https://t.co/S19odtVbmf

