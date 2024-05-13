UFC scrambles to find new opponent for Sharaputdin Magomedov after Ihor Potieria's medical suspension forces him out of Saudi Arabia event

Sharaputdin Magomedov needs a new opponent for UFC Saudi Arabia.

At UFC 301, Michel Pereira was scheduled to face Makhmud Muradov. Unfortunately, Muradov pulled out due to an infection, leading to Ihor Potieria stepping in on short notice. Potieria was no match for Pereira, as the latter secured a 54-second standing guillotine choke for his eighth consecutive win.

Potieria's loss also affects Magomedov because they were scheduled to fight on June 22 at UFC Saudi Arabia. Earlier today, Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported on Twitter that 'Duelist' has been forced out of the matchup due to a medical suspension from his loss at UFC 301.

"Shara Bullet vs. Ihor Potieria is off #UFCSaudiArabia, both parties confirm. The promotional tentatively planned to maintain the matchup despite Potieria stepping in vs. Michel Pereira at #UFC 301. However, Potieiria's medical suspension after his TKO loss has forced him out," King wrote on X.

Watch Pereira's first-round submission win against Potieria below:

Sharaputdin Magomedov calls out Michel Pereira for a fight at UFC Saudi Arabi

The UFC is actively looking for a replacement to face Sharaputdin Magomedov on June 22 at UFC Saudi Arabia. It's unclear who the promotion is pursuing, but Magomedov has called for a fight against the person who took out his previously scheduled opponent, Michel Pereira.

'Bullet' had this to say on Instagram:

"Pereira, you're a f*cking acrobat, because of you I lost my opponent. Everyone knows that you can do a backflip in the octagon, yikes, this is not an acrobatic circus. You struck a forbidden blow, you should be punished, yikes, throw him out of the rating, let me deal with him in Saudi Arabia on June 22 and take him on board."

Michel Pereira vs Sharaputdin Magomedov would be an action-packed matchup in the UFC welterweight division. Fans might have to wait for the fight, as Pereira could be facing Roman Dolidze on June 8 at UFC Louisville.

As for Magomedov, he made his UFC debut in October 2023, defeating Bruno Silva by unanimous decision. Only time will tell if Dana White and company can find a replacement opponent for him to fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

