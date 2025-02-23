UFC Seattle bonuses and aftermath: Four competitors get $50K, one fighter inches closer to Dricus du Plessis' record, event makes Fight Night history

While the main event at UFC Seattle came to an anticlimactic end, the rest of the card was a true treat for fight fans, full of blood-gushing standups and relentless grappling exchanges. When it was all done and dusted, four fighters walked away with an extra $50K in performance bonuses.

The Fight of the Night award was bagged by surging featherweight contender Jean Silva and bantamweight Ricky Simon. Silva extended his unbeaten run in the promotion to four, with a spectacular first-round TKO over fellow Dana White's Contender Series alumn Melsik Baghdasaryan.

Meanwhile, Simon ended his three-fight skid with a first-round KO over Javid Basharat on the preliminary card of the event.

The Fight of the Night went to the three-round war between light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker.

Check out the performance bonus winner for UFC Seattle below:

The event made history, setting the record for the highest-grossing North American Fight Night gate of all time, racking in a $3.84 million live gate with 18,287 fans in attendance.

Check out the UFC Seattle gate below:

The card also produced five first-round knockouts. For comparison, seven is the record in modern-era UFC history.

Middleweight standout Anthony Hernandez claimed a unanimous decision win over Brendan Allen in the co-main event. 'Fluffy' is now on a seven-fight win streak, only two behind champion Dricus du Plessis who holds the longest active win streak in the division.

In the grappling-heavy encounter, Hernandez also set the record for the most takedowns landed in middleweight history, surpassing former champion Chris Weidman, who had 44 to his name.

The main event of UFC Seattle saw Song Yadong earn a technical decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who was unable to continue after the third round due to an accidental eye poke. Interestingly this was the first time since 2019 that Cejudo competed on a Fight Night card.

