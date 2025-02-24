UFC Seattle fighter publicly trolls Bryce Mitchell's belief in Flat Earth Theory in response to latter's religion-leaned quip at his nickname

A UFC Seattle fighter recently hit back at Bryce Mitchell by mocking him for his flat earth theory, hinting at a potential fight between them in the future. This came as a response to Mitchell making fun of the individual's moniker.

The person in question is Jean Silva, who took on Melsik Baghdasaryan in a featherweight bout on the main card of UFC Seattle which took place this past weekend at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Following his opening-round knockout win over Baghdasaryan, Silva spoke to Michael Bisping during his octagon interview and called out Mitchell for a potential fight, asking UFC CEO Dana White to schedule it as soon as possible. This forced 'Thug Nasty' to resort to social media and bash Silva, who is also known as 'Lord', writing:

''Theres only one LORD. and it aint u fool, u needa country a** whoopin. it will humble u just rite''

In response, Silva took a dig at Micthell, mocking him for his belief that the earth is flat, writing:

''Ok ok, but I’m gonna beat you until you see the earth is round.''

Notably, during the post-fight press conference, White also hinted at a potential clash between the two featherweights.

Silva (15-2) is still unbeaten in the organization since making his debut at UFC Vegas 84 last year. Right now, he has won four straight fights in the promotion, all of which were knockout victories.

Meanwhile, Mitchell (17-3) has secured three wins in his last five octagon outings. The American defeated Kron Gracie with brutal elbows in the third round of his most recent MMA bout, which took place at UFC 310 last year.

Jean Silva wants to teach Bryce Mitchell a lesson

Jean Silva has set his eyes on Bryce Mitchell following his impressive victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle. Silva called out Mitchell during his octagon interview and reiterated his wish in the post-fight press conference.

Silva slammed Mitchell for his infamous Adolf H*tler remarks, saying:

''I think that Bryce Mitchell is somebody who would (lead to) a very good renewed contract if I beat him. Also, he’s a guy who fought Ilia and took him to the brink. It was toward the end the round. He’s a tough opponent that can be dangerous. As far as everything else (that Mitchell said recently), I think there are things that you can’t tolerate, especially when you’re a public persona and you say them out loud.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Jean Silva's full comments below:

