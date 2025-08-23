UFC Shanghai bonuses and aftermath: Johnny Walker, Kyle Daukaus, Charles Johnson, and Uran Satybaldiev each pocket $50,000

UFC Shanghai, which was headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang, just wrapped up. The co-main event of the fight night featured a catchweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Brian Ortega.

UFC Shanghai featured a total of 12 bouts, with five bouts on the main card and the remaining on the preliminary card.

Firstly, in the main event, Johnny Walker, who was the underdog, chased for a finish from the opening bell. However, a failed takedown attempt in Round 1 put him in a vulnerable spot. Nonetheless, he managed to survive and in Round 2, he finally dropped Mingyang with a low calf kick, finishing him with a barrage of blows, and securing a TKO finish. For this performance, Walker earned an extra $50,000 at UFC Shanghai.

Other than Walker, three other fighters also earned bonuses tonight.

Firstly, on the preliminary card opening bout, Uran Satybaldiev, who treated fans with the sixth Ezekiel choke in UFC history against Diyar Nurgozhay in Round 1, earned a bonus for his performance.

Other than Satybaldiev and Walker, UFC debutant Kyle Daukaus knocked out Michel Pereira in 43 seconds at UFC Shanghai to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Lastly, 34-year-old flyweight fighter Charles Johnson, who knocked out Lone'er Kavanagh in Round 2 at UFC Shanghai, also earned an extra $50,000.

A number of other matches on the main card were thrilling in addition to the ones highlighted above. In the co-main, Sterling vs. Ortega was a one-sided contest until Ortega decided to pace up in Round 3, and also seemed like a threat to Sterling in Round 5. However, 'Funk Master' stole the show with calculated fighting and asserted total dominance.

Right before the co-main, the heavyweight clash between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta went the distance and was a continuous back-and-forth battle, in which Cortes-Acosta showcased a very durable chin, and Pavlovich fought more technically and took fewer chances to secure the unanimous decision victory.

