UFC featherweight Kron Gracie is returning from an extended layoff from the sport to face off against Charles Jourdain at UFC 288. The Brazilian fighter has not exactly reciprocated the same warmth or respect with everyone at the promotion on his return, according to his opponent.

Kron Gracie will look to pick up where he left off in 2019, where he scored a first-round submission win over Alex Caceres and a Fight of the Night performance in the subsequent loss to Cub Swanson. However, Jourdain pointed out that Gracie seems detached from it all and does not really want to be there.

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Jourdain said:

“I feel he doesn’t wanna be here. Like all week, he was nonchalant towards everybody but this thing I cannot control. I don’t know what about his motivation but I’m here to destroy him and put my gloves into his face. And when I saw him, I was like man, I don’t feel any threats from you."

Jourdain was asked about Kron Gracie's interaction with Henry Cejudo earlier in the fight week and he elaborated on it by mentioning that the same cold demeanor has been extended towards others from the promotion.

"Yeah, all week, people from the UFC, people from staff, people everywhere said they had bad interaction with him. He was very disrespectful. But like I said, it’s not something that I can change, that’s just the way he is but he doesn’t seem happy to be there and on Saturday he won’t be happy to be there, of course.”

Check out Charles Jourdain's comments below:

Kron Gracie - Henry Cejudo: why did the Brazilian featherweight get annoyed at 'Triple C'?

As part of the fight week obligations, main card fighters are required to do poster signings and Kron Gracie was matched up with another fellow returning fighter, Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo is headling UFC 288 against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a bid to regain the title that he never lost in the octagon. Gracie and Cejudo's interaction was filmed as part of the UFC Embedded vlog series and was not the most pleasant interaction.

After pleasantries were exchanged, Gracie suddenly seemed to flip a switch when Cejudo enquired about Nate Diaz's absence from his corner. Gracie explained that Diaz would be busy with his kid's birthday party before choosing to walk away and continue the signing after 'Triple C' was done.

“When he’s done, let me know… I’m not gonna sit there behind him while he’s...”

A puzzled Cejudo wondered if Gracie was mad at him and was met with an unsatisfactory response about taking too long to sign by someone from Gracie's entourage.

The difference in both fighter's approach upon their return to action could not be more stark, with the ever-hyped and energetic Cejudo exuding confidence and charisma. On the other hand, Gracie is doing himself no favors by adopting a cold-shoulder approach.

Check out the entire interaction below:

