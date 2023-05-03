Nate Diaz may no longer be part of the UFC’s roster these days, but the Stockton-based fighter is still one of MMA’s biggest stars.

Unfortunately, Diaz has found himself in legal hot water recently thanks to a wild brawl with TikTok star Rodney Petersen on April 21.

Petersen, who is better known as a lookalike of social media influencer-turned boxer Logan Paul, was seen on video confronting Diaz. The former UFC star could then be seen using a guillotine choke variant to leave the TikToker unconscious.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in New Orleans brawl



Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in New Orleans brawl https://t.co/o3Fgs5tDB0

Diaz was charged with battery after the incident, with New Orleans police putting out a warrant for his arrest.

Days later, Diaz voluntarily turned himself in, and was later granted bail on a $10,000 bond.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi From Nate Diaz rep Zach Rosenfield:



“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.” From Nate Diaz rep Zach Rosenfield:“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

Now, nearly two weeks after the incident, Diaz has been given a date for his court hearing. It has been reported that the former UFC star will appear in court on June 27 at 3pm local time.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Nate Diaz court hearing set for June in New Orleans street fight case mmafighting.com/2023/5/2/23708… Nate Diaz court hearing set for June in New Orleans street fight case mmafighting.com/2023/5/2/23708… https://t.co/2qM4NJKz6T

Diaz has claimed that he acted in self-defense during the incident, with his representative stating that Petersen “aggressively pursued” him prior to the brawl.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intent of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense”

If Diaz is convicted on the charges, he would be liable to serve up to eight years in prison and could be fined $2000.

Nate Diaz Rodney Petersen brawl: What did ‘Not Logan Paul’ say about the incident?

Following his altercation with Nate Diaz, TikTok star Rodney Petersen was bullish about the incident, threatening to knock the former UFC star out if he came across him again.

After showing off the head injury he suffered during the fracas, Petersen had the following to say:

“So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz but I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out when I know what’s coming. Like, you caught me off-guard, dude! What, you think I was Logan? What the f*ck?”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] https://t.co/X9YvM2NKbY

Diaz is currently scheduled to face Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake, who is also a YouTuber and influencer-turned-boxer. Their fight is scheduled for August 5 in Dallas, Texas, and will be Diaz’s first fight of any kind since leaving the UFC last September.

