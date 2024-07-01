UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov spends time with Luis Figo at UEFA Euro 2024 amid reports of trouble with Russian authorities over tax evasion

MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made a public appearance at the ongoing EUFA Euro 2024 Football tournament. 'The Eagle's appearance came in the midst of incoming reports of him running into trouble with the Russian authorities.

Nurmagomedov uploaded a post to his Instagram account that showed him interacting with Football icon Luis Figo during a match.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post below:

A Russian media outlet named Mash recently reported that Nurmagomedov owed the authorities a debt of over 3 million dollars. This has resulted in the Russian authorities seizing 'The Eagle's bank accounts.

The news caught the attention of Nurmagomedov's arch-rival Conor McGregor, who took to social media to slam the Dagestani.

McGregor took a jibe at Nurmagomedov for possibly having financial troubles and accused him of running away from the authorities.

"Broke and on the run. If you see [Khabib Nurmagomedov], tell him push-ups for cash."

Nurmagomedov and McGregor were a part of one of the ugliest rivalries in the UFC history. After a lot of trash-talk involving religion and families, the two athletes finally locked horns at UFC 229 in October, 2018.

That night, 'The Eagle' proved himself to be the better fighter and finished McGregor via a neck crank in the fourth round.

After the bout, the Dagestani jumped out of the octagon to attack McGegor's friend and teammate Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl between the two fighters' teams.

Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses rumors related to the Dagestan terror attack

The Dagestan area in Russia recently suffered a terrorist attack when four gunmen attacked synagogues and churches in the area. Rumors emerged that one of the gunmen involved, an MMA fighter named Gadzhimurad Kagirov, had ties with the MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov went on to condemn the attacks and stated that although Kagirov was present at their gym for a brief period, he was not a part of their team.

"This is inhuman. Going to a church and killing someone just because they practice a different religion. Do I really need to condemn this? Isn't it clear that this is a brutal and inhuman act?... [The Terrorist] is not our student, that's absolute nonsense, this is not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team."

