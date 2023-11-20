UFC star Khamzat Chimaev flaunts exquisite $1,000,000 timepiece – Luxury watch page spills the details

Ever since becoming a top-tier UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev has enjoyed his life of fame and wealth.

Prior to his last fight, Chimaev was seen wearing an elegant wristwatch priced near $1 million. One luxury jewelry social media account identified the accessory from the Chechen's press conference.

Aside from the watch's worth, the page also noted that the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillion piece has since been discontinued, making the accessory all the more exclusive.

Khamzat Chimaev's rags-to-riches journey has been well-documented ever since he burst onto the UFC scene by winning two fights in two weeks.

Chimaev has, in fact, displayed his wealth through social media giveaways. 'Borz' recently announced on Instagram the 'biggest free Instagram giveaway,' claiming to be partnering with another influencer to award one raffle winner a Mercedes A-Class Sudan.

With his last win over Kamaru Usman at middleweight, Chimaev is supposedly in line for the next title shot against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev fight next?

With a short-notice victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev was supposedly guaranteed a middleweight title shot by Dana White. However, divisional champion Sean Strickland has since been booked to defend his belt against Dricus du Plessis, leaving Chimaev without an upcoming matchup.

Chimaev was originally scheduled to make his divisional return against Paulo Costa, but the Brazilian's elbow injury forced him to pull out of the highly anticipated fight. 'Borz' and 'Borrachinha' have gone back and forth on X/Twitter for several months now to create an interesting rivalry, but it is unclear if that is the matchup the UFC is looking for next.

Regardless of his next opponent, Chimaev's next fight will almost certainly be at middleweight, as the Chechnya native appears to be done cutting down to 170 pounds.