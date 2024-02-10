UFC star Marvin Vettori reacts to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious jibe about their friendship going "downhill"

Marvin Vettori recently addressed Nina-Marie Daniele's humorous comment hinting at a decline in their friendship.

Daniele recently took to X to share an active online petition advocating for the exclusion of Playboy models from the UFC. Interestingly, the petition was initiated by an individual bearing a name identical to that of the former middleweight title challenger.

The MMA content creator humorously connected the online campaign to a previous interview she conducted with 'The Italian Dream':

"Ever since I asked Marvin Vettori if Olive Garden is real authentic Italian cuisine and if pineapples go on pizza... our friendship has gone down hill. Unbelievable @MarvinVettori"

Vettori replied:

"Some things are just too much 😂"

Check out the social media exchange between Nina-Marie Daniele and Marvin Vettori below:

During their interview last year in June, Daniele attempted to pull a prank on 'The Italian Dream'. In her mischievous scheme, she tricked Vettori by presenting him with a dish from the renowned American Italian-themed restaurant chain Olive Garden, falsely claiming it to be her grandmother's authentic Italian recipe.

However, the former Venator FC champion's acute "Italian sixth sense" quickly caught on to the prank, enabling him to see through the deception. With his inherent knowledge of authentic Italian cuisine, Vettori avoided falling for Daniele's trick.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's video below:

When Nina-Marie Daniele reflects on her modeling career

Nina-Marie Daniele has risen to prominence in the MMA community as a content creator for the UFC. Her distinctive interviewing approach with fighters has garnered both acclaim and backlash, further elevating her profile.

Her foray into MMA content creation began in 2022 with an interview with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

However, before venturing into the realm of MMA, Daniele pursued a successful modeling career around 12 years ago, initially appearing as the April Playmate. Her achievements reached their pinnacle when she was crowned Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Through a series of Instagram Stories last October, Daniele reflected on her distinctive journey, transitioning from modeling for esteemed fashion brands like Victoria's Secret to embracing the roles of reporter and content creator. She conveyed deep appreciation for this shift in her career:

"Before I started making MMA content, I was a fashion model for almost 12 years in New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Germany. I shot everything from Vogue, Michael Kors, Maybelline, Nike, and Victoria's Secret Pink, and now I interview the toughest humans on earth and fight on Twitter. Fun times lol."

She added:

"Really grateful for all the opportunities. Love this chapter of my life. ❤️"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's posts below:

Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram