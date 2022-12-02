Paddy Pimblett is notorious for his love of food and often gains up to 50 lbs in weight outside of his fight camps.

Pimblett's weight fluctuations have caused concern among the MMA community. Fighters such as T.J. Dillashaw have stated the negative consequences that 'The Baddy' could incur later in his career if he doesn't take a more "professional approach."

Paddy Pimbett doesn't appear to be concerned with the criticism and is yet to miss weight before a fight. The Scouser is taking on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 next weekend in what will be the toughest test of his career. 'The Baddy' was recently interviewed by Nick Peet of BT Sport in the build-up to UFC 282, and Peet proposed several business ideas that Pimblett could invest in. One idea was a signature 'Baddy Burger', which Paddy Pimblett stated had already crossed his mind.

'The Baddy' broke down the dish and explained:

"I want restaurants lad, but the only thing is that I'll end up a big fatty like I just know... [The signature dish] would be a cheeseburger, with like six patties and six slices of cheese. And then seven rashes of bacon."

Paddy Pimblett believes that he will sell out Anfield stadium within the next five years

Paddy Pimblett has been a die-hard Liverpool fan since he was a child, having grown up in Merseyside. According to 'The Baddy', he will sell out Liverpool's famous stadium, Anfield, within the next five years.

Pimblett has gained an enormous fanbase in his short time with the UFC. The Scouser has been with the promotion for little more than a year and has fought three times in the UFC. Yet Pimblett is one of the most popular active fighters on the roster.

'The Baddy' recently sat down on Pub Talk with former professional footballers Ray Parlous and Alan Brazil. Paddy Pimblett stated that Anfield would be the ideal setting for his first world title fight:

"I am gonna bring the UFC to Anfield, I know I am... I will have 'em doing Anfield in the next five years... With the stand on it's gonna be 60 000 [people] anyway. I think it would be the biggest gate we've ever had. 'Cause obviously seats on the pitch [too], be atleast 70 000."

