UFC stars react to Cain Velasquez sentence, Joe Rogan talks growing up poor, Nick Diaz's coach provides health update: MMA News Roundup

Former UFC champions react to Cain Velasquez's prison sentence, Joe Rogan talks growing up poor, and Nick Diaz's coach shares update on fighter's health.

Ad

Find out more details in today's (March 26) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Former UFC champions react to Cain Velasquez prison sentence

Former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo recently reacted to the news that former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Court sentenced Velasquez for an incident that occured back in 2022. The former UFC star opened fire on a moving vehicle that contained Harry Goularte, who is accused of molesting Velasquez's son.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman and Cejudo shared their thoughts on the verdict, expressing sympathy for Velasquez and his family. 'Triple C' said:

"It's unfortunate Kamaru because, you know, obviously us as parents, bro, we would do anything for our kids. Whatever it is that we can do to the Velasquez family, you know, we're here man, the MMA Community loves King Velasquez."

Ad

'The Nigerian Nightmare' added:

“Absolutely, based on what we were looking at and what he had to deal with, I think this is not bad news. Cain, keep your head up. The MMA Community is with you and we are always going to be here praying for you.”

Check out their comments below:

Ad

#2. Joe Rogan gets honest about growing up poor

Despite currently having a net worth reportedly over $200 million, Joe Rogan recenty gave some insight into his childhood, revealing that he and his family grew up poor.

Speaking on episode #2293 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator opened up about growing up with not a lot of money, admitting that many of his political beliefs stem from that and the help his family received. He said:

Ad

"well, the big one is having some sort of a social safety net. I was on welfare when I was a kid. My family was on food stamps. We were f**king poor as sh*t, and I remember that helping us a lot. We had food, where I don't know what we would be doing if we didn't. I mean, we were in a bad place, and there are social safety nets for people."

Ad

Catch Rogan's comments below (39:59):

Ad

#1. Nick Diaz's coach provides update on UFC star's health

Nick Diaz's coach, Cesar Gracie, has provided fans with a positive update on the UFC legend's health following months of speculation and concern.

Diaz sparked speculation drug and alcohol addiction issues after a video surfaced online allegedly showing the fighter in a bad way. The situation then escalated after his girlfriend shared a post on Instagram, hinting that Diaz was dealing with serious issues.

Ad

Thankfully, however, it appears as though Diaz is doing better now. Gracie recently shared a photograph of the Stockton native, writing:

"Nick is healthy and doing good"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.