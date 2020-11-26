UFC superstar Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on Mike Tyson's return to fighting

Boxing legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson returns to the ring after a gap of nearly 15 years on November 28th in California.

Mike Tyson takes on former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in a match with modified boxing rules.

IRON MIKE!



For the first time in fifteen years, it’s fight week for @MikeTyson 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ogu8vtACs0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 23, 2020

The whole world will be eager to watch the spectacle.

Former 2 division UFC champion Conor McGregor is no different.

Conor McGregor is a huge boxing fan and has said in the past that Mike Tyson was one of his heroes growing up.

In a recent Tweet, Conor McGregor gave his opinion on the upcoming fight, agreeing with Tyson that his old trainer, Cus D'Amato, would have wanted him to return to fighting - only, much earlier.

“Very true. I can hear Cus say this [that Tyson should have returned to fighting earlier]. It’s rarely our physical capabilities that halt us moving forward. It’s our mental fortitude. Excited for this match, and for Mike Tyson and Roy to be ignited by the competition again! Good luck and god bless to both men. The world will be watching.”

Conor McGregor’s Tweet was a comment on Mike Tyson’s interview with Ariel Helwani.

Mike Tyson was asked about what his longtime mentor Cus D’Amato would have thought of his return and Conor McGregor echoed his sentiments.

Tyson was heard saying “Why did you take so damn long. He (Cus D’Amato) would say – look you lost one fight to this guy, got discouraged, and throw everything away?.....because my feeling towards myself prevented me from making a living for my family and the people I love.”

Mike Tyson was one of the few people who inspired Conor McGregor

Mike Tyson was one of the few people who inspired Conor McGregor - enough to encourage to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout.

Both athletes were the talk of the sporting world - in their respective primes - and both have divided the traditionalists and casual fans alike.

It is common knowledge that Mike Tyson was a major influence on Conor McGregor when the Irishman was growing up.

The boxing match against Floyd Mayweather earned Conor McGregor the biggest payday of his professional career so far, and propelled him into the limelight as one of the most known athletes in the world.