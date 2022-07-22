UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the O2 Arena in London, England for UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall. The UFC London event is set to go down this Saturday, July 23, with several exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans.

A heavyweight showdown will take the main event spot as No.6-ranked contender Tom Aspinall goes up against No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The pair will battle it out to take another major step towards the title.

In the co-headliner of UFC London, Jack Hermansson will look to return to the win column when he takes on a streaking Chris Curtis. 'The Joker' is fresh off a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland in February. 'The Action Man', meanwhile, is aiming for his ninth consecutive victory.

The main card will also feature an intriguing lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. 'The Baddy' will make his third UFC appearance and look for his fifth consecutive first-round finish when he faces 'The Monkey King' in front of his countrymen.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Fight Night prelims will kick off at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Saturday, July 23, and the main card will commence at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 4 PM GMT on Saturday, July 23, and the main card will begin at 7 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 2 AM AEST on Sunday, July 24, while the main card will get underway at 5 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight promo below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC London card are as follows:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy (women's flyweight)

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathon Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo (women's flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

